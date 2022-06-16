ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retro: Although met with great fanfare, the 1902 Orioles season was marked by losses, warring leagues

By Mike Klingaman, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

On Opening Day in 1902, Orioles fans were an eager lot. Much was expected of their team, a favorite to win it all in the second year of American League play.

How good was Baltimore? The lineup boasted five future baseball Hall of Famers, three of whom — infielder John “Muggsy” McGraw, outfielder Joe Kelley and catcher Wilbert Robinson — starred for the Orioles’ onetime National League champions, who won three straight pennants in the 1890s. But Baltimore found itself in the new circuit, with a stellar pitcher (26-game winner Joe “Iron Man” McGinnity) and a promising young catcher, Roger Bresnahan, who also were bound one day for Cooperstown.

The city welcomed them with great fanfare: a parade over cobbled streets from the Eutaw House hotel to Oriole Park on York Road. Twelve mounted police officers and a 30-piece band led the way as folks lined the route, straining to see their heroes pass in horse-drawn carriages.

Nearly 13,000 people jammed the ballpark, whooping and hollering but to no avail. The Orioles lost, 8-1, to the Philadelphia A’s — the start of, perhaps, the most disastrous season in Baltimore sports history.

Nearly six months later, mired in last place and deserted by star players and fans alike, the Orioles lost their finale before a home “crowd” of 138. The team disbanded, and the franchise moved to New York, where it became, in time, the Yankees. Baltimore will wait 52 years to acquire another major league club.

What caused the demise? Egos, greed and the team’s mounting debts. Moreover, the Orioles were an underachieving bunch caught in the crossfire between the two warring leagues that would not make peace until 1903, after the Baltimore club was gone.

Much of the blame for those Orioles’ woes rested with two men who despised each other: McGraw, the team’s player-manager, and Ban Johnson, the American League president. The first was a combative bully, the other, an arrogant despot. The spring of 1902 found McGraw routinely jawing with umpires — he delighted in grinding his razor-sharp spikes into their shoes — and Johnson suspending him for it. Finally, on July 7, an exasperated McGraw announced that he was quitting the Orioles to manage the New York Giants of the rival NL.

“I would be a fool to stay [in Baltimore] and have a dog made of myself by a man [Johnson] who makes no pretense of ... giving a hearing to both sides,” McGraw said.

To fans who worried that, as New York manager, he’d raid the Orioles for talent, he assured them, “I certainly will not draw on the Baltimore team.”

Barely a week later, McGraw did just that. McGinnity, Bresnahan and several other Orioles defected to the Giants, whose scribes took to calling their team “the Baltimorized New Yorks.” McGraw also swiped Baltimore’s groundskeeper, Tom Murphy, a cagey fellow known to doctor the field to favor the home team. The exodus also claimed Kelley, the hard-hitting outfielder who, foreseeing an Orioles meltdown, skedaddled to Cincinnati to be the NL team’s player-manager.

Their lineup shredded, the Orioles forfeited a game, forcing the league to bolster their roster with fringe players from other clubs. Losses mounted; attendance dwindled. In early August, fans in Chicago, of all places, celebrated “Loyal Orioles Day,” applauding those Orioles who refused to jump ship. One banner read:

We greet you, loyal Orioles, you’re a credit to the land,

You’re coming like a race horse, and playing to beat the band,

All hail to the Orioles, who to their league stood true,

Undaunted and unvaunted, they are surely coming through.

That afternoon, Baltimore dropped both games of a doubleheader to the White Sox.

The end came, mercifully, on Sept. 29 at Oriole Park in a 9-5 loss to the Boston Americans (later Red Sox). Robinson, the pudgy catcher who became manager, was cheered by the smattering of fans, as much for his allegiance to the Orioles as for his three base hits that day. The Baltimore team that started the season with such optimism finished 50-88, last in the eight-team league.

In December, Johnson announced, with much hoopla, that New York would field an AL team in 1903; the Orioles were out. Johnson’s revenge on McGraw was sweet: Not only did he dissolve Muggsy’s old team, but he created a new club, the Highlanders, in a bid to siphon fans from the Giants in their own town.

The Orioles? They were stuck in the minor leagues until 1954.

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles send starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk to ‘reset a little bit’ amid tough stretch

The slide Bruce Zimmermann found himself on finally reached the bottom. The Orioles left-hander felt there were positives to take from his outing Wednesday night despite allowing six runs, but Baltimore optioned the 27-year-old to Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. The move comes at the end of a streak in which Zimmermann allowed 35 earned runs in his ...
The Baltimore Sun

Major League Baseball has encouraged Cal Ripken Jr. to become part of ownership group if Orioles are sold, sources say

Major League Baseball has encouraged Orioles icon Cal Ripken Jr. to join an ownership group if the team — now the subject of a bitter dispute among the family of owner Peter Angelos — is sold, people with knowledge of the league’s interest tell The Baltimore Sun. Ripken, 61, a Hall of Famer who holds the MLB record for consecutive games played, is arguably the most popular Oriole ever. The ...
The Baltimore Sun

After time to ‘reflect,’ Dean Kremer displaying poise, confidence in Orioles rotation

The left oblique strain Dean Kremer suffered as he warmed up for his first appearance of the season could’ve quelled the Orioles right-hander’s growing confidence coming off a disastrous 2021 season. Instead, it inspired more of it. That improved self-belief was on display Friday night as Kremer pitched six shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, the first scoreless outing in his 20 major ...
The Baltimore Sun

Adley Rutschman’s first RBI at Camden Yards, Dean Kremer’s scoreless start give Orioles 1-0 win over Rays

Based on his accomplished amateur and minor league career, it figured that when Adley Rutschman started hitting, he would do so in bunches. The evidence appears to be building. Baseball’s top prospect slapped a game-winning single into center field to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning of the Orioles’ 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Rutschman’s first go-ahead hit ...
The Baltimore Sun

Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun girls outdoor track and field All-Metro teams as Athlete of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls outdoor track and field teams for the 2022 season. Athlete of the Year Juliette Whittaker, Mount de Sales, senior One of the most prolific and decorated high school track and field careers the Baltimore area has ever seen came to a close this year, and Juliette Whittaker finished it in style. Whittaker claimed the distance triple crown at the ...
The Baltimore Sun

Another top draft pick means another tough decision for Orioles, Mike Elias: ‘We’re gonna have a nice lively debate’ | NOTES

Orioles executive vice president and general manger Mike Elias said Saturday the Orioles’ pool of candidates for the first overall pick in next month’s Major League Baseball draft is down to a group of “five, maybe six, but probably five players.” He declined to name the candidates, but that tally aligns with much of what has been reported publicly about the Orioles’ thinking. The presumed ...
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens sign veteran OLB Steven Means after minicamp tryout

The Ravens have signed veteran outside linebacker Steven Means, the team announced Friday. Means, 31, played well in his tryout at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week. Because of injuries, the Ravens ended minicamp Thursday with Daelin Hayes and Vince Biegel earning the most repetitions among veterans at the position. Jaylon Ferguson and David Ojabo were limited, while 2021 sack leader ...
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles GM Mike Elias says Angelos family lawsuit won’t ‘have any impact’ on team’s on-field plans

When Mike Elias was first introduced as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager in November 2018, he sat between brothers John and Louis Angelos as he promised to bring an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore. Now, that process again finds itself in the middle of the sons of principal owner Peter Angelos. On Saturday, Elias said he didn’t believe the lawsuit Louis Angelos ...
