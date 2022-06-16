UNG, Truist launch partnership

ung, truist partnership

The University of North Georgia’s TRUIST Center for Ethical Leadership and the Georgia Association for Women in Higher Education are partnering to launch the Fellows Leadership Program.

The program’s purpose is to develop leadership experience and capabilities for women in higher education. To be eligible, applicants must be current GAWHE members who are not serving on the GAWHE Executive Council, have full-time employment at a Georgia higher education institution, and have leadership experience, including direct supervision.

Applications are open through Aug. 31 for the inaugural cohort, which runs from February 2023 through September 2023.

“We have a mission to provide tools around developing ethical leadership and increasing leadership effectiveness. While we always look for ways to develop professionals in this way, it is even more exciting to do so within higher education,” Rose Procter, director of the TRUIST Center for Ethical Leadership in the Mike Cottrell College of Business, said. “It is a unique opportunity to bring leaders together from the University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia, and private universities. This further positions UNG as a go-to for leadership education.”

Dr. Rosaria Meek, assistant professor of Spanish at UNG, is serving as president of GAWHE for the 2021-23 term after two years as GAWHE vice president.

“The partnership that GAWHE has established with the TRUIST Center for Ethical Leadership is a wonderful example of ally-ship,” Meek said. “It is a contribution that will change the life of diverse and deserving women, an opportunity to forge their future and the future of the institutions and communities where they work.”

Participants in the Fellows Leadership Program will receive individual career coaching, a 360 evaluation, networking opportunities, and peer mentoring.

Procter is particularly excited about the self-sustaining model of giving back that is built into the program.

“Not only will fellows gain this leadership training. They will have a chance to pay it forward by becoming mentors to future fellows,” Procter said. “This aligns with UNG’s core values of service and engagement and allows these professionals to provide service while also strengthening their own networks.”

UNG and GAWHE are both members of the American Council on Education (ACE), which mobilizes the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice.

“At GAWHE we are so grateful for the relationship that we have created with the TRUIST Center for Ethical Leadership. Its impact is reaching women throughout the state of Georgia, from all sectors and career paths,” Meek said. “We look forward to continuing supporting women in higher education through incredible opportunities like this.”

