ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Paying heartfelt respects at Victims’ Rights Coalition Vigil

By Stephanie LaBaff
veronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA solemn crowd gathered at Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week to remember loved ones who perished as a result of violent crimes in Indian River County since 1981. Family members were joined by community leaders and local law enforcement representatives to pay tribute to those lives...

veronews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WPBF News 25

Hundreds walk for peace in Fort Pierce to celebrate Juneteenth

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the second year in a row since signed into law as a federal holiday, the city of Fort Pierce and leaders from St. Lucie County celebrated Juneteenth. On Friday, hundreds from across the community took part in a nearly mile-long walk for peace. “We’re...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Forced to drive: Kidnapped dog breeder intentionally gets pulled over for help

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie dog breeder is safe after being robbed, assaulted and kidnapped by three men who were determined to steal his fortune. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Tsdekiel Sellers of Atlanta, 25-year-old Benyahveen Radcliffe of Buffalo, and 22-year-old Kashaveeyah Bragdon of Tallahassee, were arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping, carjacking, armed burglary and home invasion after posing as interested dog buyers.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Vero Beach, FL
Society
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
Indian River County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Fantastic turnout for first City of Sebastian annexation workshop

The first workshop was Thursday at 5:30 p.m., but many residents showed up 15 minutes early to gather information about the Sebastian annexation. A second workshop is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. inside the city chambers. The City of Sebastian was well prepared for this workshop...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County-Based Moms For Liberty Awarded Heritage Foundation’s Salvatori Prize for Citizenship

WASHINGTON, DC — The Heritage Foundation awarded the 2022 Salvatori Prize for American Citizenship to Moms for Liberty, calling the Brevard County-based organization, “a group of devoted patriots and mothers dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Color And Honor Guard#Judicial Circuit
veronews.com

Dog owners unleash criticism of new beach restrictions

The new dog ordinance in the Town of Orchid is only seven pages long, but two years of background on the contentious issue includes hundreds of pages of emails from residents supporting and opposing canines on the beach. Some dog owners in the upscale north island community of 450 people...
ORCHID, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch

Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
veronews.com

Coming Up! Plant-astic! It’s McKee’s ‘Waterlily Celebration’

Enjoy the kind warmth of a Florida morning by heading to the “Annual Waterlily Celebration” running this Saturday morning and early afternoon at the McKee Botanical Garden. At this event you’ll see more than 300 potted and 100 free-range plants adorning the McKee ponds and waterways. There are more than 80 varieties of water lilies including both night-blooming and day-blooming kinds. But this is more than something pretty to look at – these plants help oxygenate the water. Moreover, they provide food and shelter to fish. During your visit, be sure to head to the Historic Hall of Giants to view the “17th Annual Waterlily Photo Contest.” The categories of photos include color, black and white, and manipulated. Visitors to the photo contest exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award. Winning photos, including the People’s Choice and those chosen by a panel of judges, will be featured on the McKee’s website. Admission to the McKee is $15 general, $13 for seniors and youth 13 to 17 years, and $10 for children 2 to 12 years. Of course, McKee members as well as children younger than 2 are admitted free. The Annual Waterlily Celebration runs 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 18. Regular hours for the McKee Botanical Garden are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The McKee Botanical Garden is at 350 U.S. 1, Vero Beach. Call 772-794-0601 or visit McKeeGarden.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Police: Man traps four people in home by drilling door shut

SEBASTIAN — A 32-year-old man who police said drilled a door shut – trapping four people inside a home – was jailed last week. Christopher Eugene Amoretti, of the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue, Sebastian, was charged with three counts of false imprisonment, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest without violence and trespassing. Amoretti was held Wednesday at the Indian River County Jail on $22,500 bond.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

Juneteenth Community Celebration & Concert

Come celebrate Freedom for All!! There will be food trucks, vendors, games, arts & crafts, kids zones and so much more, plus live music by featured artists! Its all happening at the Lincoln Park Community Center, 1306 Avenue M, Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Sebastian buying six new police vehicles

SEBASTIAN - The Sebastian City Council voted unanimously on June 8 to spend $302,046 on six new vehicles for the Police Department. There was no discussion regarding the purchase, which was approved as part of the council’s consent agenda. Five Ford Explorer SUVs will be purchased from Bartow Ford...
SEBASTIAN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy