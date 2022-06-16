ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielsville, GA

Local briefs: school safety talk in Madison Co, facilities upgrades in Barrow Co

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064fYH_0gCVCP1Z00
(Jae C. Hong)

The Madison County School Board, meeting this week in Danielsville, takes up the topic of school security, an issue nationally in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas. The City of Danielsville is shelling out money for new equipment for police and first responders to be used in the event of an active shooter situation in Madison County.

The Barrow County School Board, meeting in Winder, has signed off on funding for new technology and facilities upgrades.

An Elbert County man is arrested on felony assault charges: the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 50 year-old Luvoid Walker is also accused of making terroristic threats, allegedly while armed with a gun. He was booked into and has bonded out of the Elbert County jail.

The Atlanta Falcons wrap up a three-day minicamp today in Flowery Branch: the Falcons are working out at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, getting set for next month’s scheduled start of summer camp and the September 11 season opener vs the New Orleans Saints.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Rabun County wreck sends 2 to hospital

Two Franklin, North Carolina, men were injured, one seriously, when the truck they were in ran down an embankment Friday in Sky Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on GA 246 at Winding Ridge Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 56-year-old Domingo Roman was driving a Ford LNT80 west on Highway 246 when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck, which was hauling a paver and small roller at the time, then ran down an embankment and overturned.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Lookout issued for Banks County runaway

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old runaway. Madison Wills was last seen leaving her residence on Highway 51 South. The sheriff’s office has been actively working on the case since June 16, according to a press release.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch man arrested for commercial gambling at Tannery Row in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested Dennis Maxwell, age 51 of Flowery Branch for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation at 554 West Main Street in Buford, which is also known as the Tannery Row complex. Police say Maxwell tried to hide his illegal gambling operation behind the use of a charitable organization.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Barrow County, GA
Education
County
Madison County, GA
Elbert County, GA
Education
City
Winder, GA
Elbert County, GA
Government
Madison County, GA
Government
County
Elbert County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Barrow County, GA
Government
Madison County, GA
Education
County
Barrow County, GA
City
Danielsville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck seriously injures truck driver

A Rabun County wreck Friday afternoon seriously injured the driver and resulted in possible injuries to his passenger. 56-year-old Domingo Roman was driving an orange 1989 Ford LNT80 west on Ga. 246 just before 4:55 when it left the road and struck a guardrail, according to Georgia State Patrol. The...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for reported drowning victim in Lake Lanier

Authorities are searching for a reported drowning victim in the Flowery Branch area of Lake Lanier. Hall County Fire Rescue Division Chief Christie Grice said Saturday afternoon that drowning was reported in the area of the lake between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South Park. She said fire crews were unable to find the subject and the case has been turned over the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Juneteenth flag raises at Athens City Hall

The Athens community commemorated Juneteenth with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Friday afternoon. The ceremony serves as one of Athens-Clarke County’s ways to recognize, honor and celebrate Juneteenth, a U.S. federal holiday memorializing the end of slavery. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Coroner releases name of woman found dead near Toccoa train tracks

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Seneca, South Carolina, woman whose body was found Thursday near railroad tracks in Toccoa. Toccoa police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on June 16 after a 911 caller reported a possible dead body near the tracks on Currahee Street at Highland Avenue.
TOCCOA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Shooting#Briefs#School Security#Barrow Co#Luvoid Walker#The Atlanta Falcons#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Atlanta high school principal resigns, school department officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The principal of an Atlanta public high school has resigned, Atlanta School Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News. According to officials, Angela Coaxum-Young stepped down from her position at Booker T. Washington High School in the Ashview Heights neighborhood of the city. An official from the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family of three, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in a car crash in east Georgia on Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened June 11 in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20, according to WJBF. A Chevy Malibu...
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WGAU

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

EATONTON, Ga. — (AP) — A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die. A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported. The jury on Monday had found him guilty of charges including murder.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Undercover drug bust in Cherokee Co. ends in shooting death

HOLLY SPRINGS – An investigation into an officer involved shooting during an undercover drug operation resulted in the death of a Riverdale, GA man. The man that died in the Cherokee County officer involved shooting has been identified as Normiez Reeves, age 35, of Riverdale. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Oakwood teen arrested for shooting Gwinnett County Police K9

A teenager from Oakwood has been arrested in connection with the May 23 shooting of a Gwinnett County Police K9 in Lawrenceville. Levi Kennedy Bryan, 17, was reportedly hospitalized during a shootout with police. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital and was in the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond as of Friday morning.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Search for stolen ring in Barrow, Gwinnett counties

The search is on for a stolen Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office retirement ring. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook the ring disappeared during remodeling work on a home in Barrow County. The Sheriff’s Office says the ring vanished in the last month. The ring features...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall Co. man arrested for running illegal gambling operation

A Flowery Branch man has been arrested after Gwinnett County authorities determined he was running an illegal gambling operation under a guise of a charitable organization. Dennis Maxwell, 51, now faces a felony charge of Commercial Gambling, and a misdemeanor charge of Keeping a Gambling Place in relation to the ongoing investigation.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Few details released yet about woman found dead in Toccoa

Stephens County Coroner Chris Stephens said it may be Saturday before he can notify the family of a woman found dead Thursday afternoon in Toccoa. Toccoa police were notified about 3:30 Thursday of the body near the railroad tracks on Currahee Street at Highland Avenue, said Police Chief Jimmy Mize.
TOCCOA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy