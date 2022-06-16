Local briefs: school safety talk in Madison Co, facilities upgrades in Barrow Co

(Jae C. Hong)

The Madison County School Board, meeting this week in Danielsville, takes up the topic of school security, an issue nationally in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde Texas. The City of Danielsville is shelling out money for new equipment for police and first responders to be used in the event of an active shooter situation in Madison County.

The Barrow County School Board, meeting in Winder, has signed off on funding for new technology and facilities upgrades.

An Elbert County man is arrested on felony assault charges: the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 50 year-old Luvoid Walker is also accused of making terroristic threats, allegedly while armed with a gun. He was booked into and has bonded out of the Elbert County jail.

The Atlanta Falcons wrap up a three-day minicamp today in Flowery Branch: the Falcons are working out at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, getting set for next month’s scheduled start of summer camp and the September 11 season opener vs the New Orleans Saints.

©2022 Cox Media Group