Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear and more comfortable

By Haleigh Vaughn
 6 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Temperatures dive into the lower 60s tonight, with mostly clear skies. A secondary cold front passes over West Michigan tomorrow, which will reinforce cooler and even more comfortable air for Friday and Saturday. Sunshine will also be in full force on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A warm front arrives on Sunday, which will provide the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. However, most of the region will remain dry all weekend long! If you liked this week's heat ... just wait. Another round of temperatures near 90 degrees is anticipated for next week Monday through Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid. Lows in the lower 60s. West northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid, very pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Humidity builds through the day & heat returns. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Summer officially arrives on today

WEST MICHIGAN - While we may have welcomed in meteorological summer June 1, astronomical summer officially arrives today at 5:14 A.M.. This day contains the most daylight with about 15 hours and 21 minutes! The days gradually start to get shorter beginning Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice, the exact time and point when the sun is 23.5 degrees north of the equator. After this, the sun begins to make its trek southward toward the equator, arriving there in September for the equinox.
