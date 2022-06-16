Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear and more comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Temperatures dive into the lower 60s tonight, with mostly clear skies. A secondary cold front passes over West Michigan tomorrow, which will reinforce cooler and even more comfortable air for Friday and Saturday. Sunshine will also be in full force on Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A warm front arrives on Sunday, which will provide the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. However, most of the region will remain dry all weekend long! If you liked this week's heat ... just wait. Another round of temperatures near 90 degrees is anticipated for next week Monday through Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid. Lows in the lower 60s. West northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid, very pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Humidity builds through the day & heat returns. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

