Columbia County, GA

New Columbia County subdivision proposed for Mullikin Road woodlands

By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Land in Columbia County where neighbors opposed development of a new subdivision in 2020 is being eyed again for residential construction.

Two years ago, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted against rezoning 33 acres of property on Mullikin Road to R-2, which would have allowed plans to advance to develop a 51-house neighborhood.

Now, a new plan from new landowners Adam and Lisa Kotter proposes the same number of houses but on more land and under the property’s current R-1 zoning.

A concept plan and narrative for the new proposal is scheduled to come before the Columbia County Planning Commission on June 16.

The narrative refers to about 105 acres along Mullikin Road across from Sawbuck Way. The subdivision plan calls for 55 acres to be used for the housing lots, and the remaining land – bordering the Savannah River – to be separate from the development.

The acreage is bordered by the Sumter Landing and Eagle Landing subdivisions, and sits across Mullikin Road from Hunters Cove and Hamilton Village. Zoning in those subdivisions and adjacent private lots are a mix of R-1, R-2 and R-3.

In 2020, when development there was last proposed, several neighboring property owners addressed the county commission with concerns over increased traffic and the possible effect on wetlands and wildlife.

According to a staff report from the Columbia County Planning Department, the project's concept narrative "indicates that water quality treatment and runoff reduction design shall be incorporated into the design of the project," but "also indicates a waiver will be requested for requirements to detain stormwater on the site due to the proximity of the Savannah River."

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

