Evansville, IN

Heads up, parents: Program that provided free lunches for all EVSC students is ending

By Mark Wilson, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — After two years of receiving school lunches at no cost, some Evansville families will have to pay for them again this fall.

Federal COVID-19-related waivers that have enabled school districts to offer free meals to all students , regardless of income, will end June 30.

As a result, thousands of parents in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. and other Indiana school districts will have to go back to applying for free or reduced-price meals as they had before the pandemic. Not all will qualify.

All of this comes at a time when rising food costs and inflation are stretching families' budgets even more, said Lisa Vaughan, chairwoman of Feed Evansville .

More: School hours will change for some Evansville students next year. Here's why.

With an extension of the waivers for a third year unlikely, it is being left up to local nonprofit organizations and volunteer efforts to fill the gap. Those groups have already been planning for the change, Vaughan said. Broad community support will be essential, Vaughan said.

"The community is being open-minded about what is about to occur," Vaughan said. "We need community involvement. These are programs that are just beginning."

She said food prices rose 7 percent for the first four months of this year and are projected to go up as much as 20 percent for the first half of this year.

"There will be some families that will feel the pinch. Over 50 percent of Evansville students were receiving free or reduced-price (school) meals and that was before the pandemic," Vaughan said. "There is a food insecurity situation. I'm confident some of the gap will be covered, but not all of it."

Programs such as Tri-State Food Bank's Weekend BackPack Food for Kids and Junior League's free brown bag lunch campaign will take on a renewed importance.

However, such programs are feeling the same financial squeeze as everyone else, Vaughan said.

Junior League's cost per brown bag lunch has doubled from $1.50 to $3 because of rising food prices. Even so, the organization will visit different neighborhoods every Saturday to distribute nutritious lunches and offer groceries discounted on a sliding scale, Vaughan said.

For subscribers: Requests to Evansville school board echo tactics of QAnon-linked group

The change will not affect any students at Henderson County (Kentucky) Schools, which will continue providing free meals for all students through a separate U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

Both Henderson and Evansville schools will continue offering summer meals . However, Henderson said those meals will now have to be eaten on site and will not be distributed in takeout boxes.

The expiring child nutrition waivers made the USDA’s rules more flexible so it can reimburse schools for free meals at higher rates meant to counter rising food, supply and labor costs. The waivers were first allowed in March 2020 and extended last year.

However, Congress did not include a waiver extension in the spending bill it passed in March.

Only students at about a third of EVSC’s schools will be affected. That is because 24 Evansville schools were already providing meals at no cost to all students through the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

"Students at the non-CEP schools can definitely qualify for reduced price meals or free meals and textbooks based on the eligibility guidelines," said EVSC spokesman Jason Woebkenberg.

More: A historic group wants to help pinpoint 35 graves beneath a former Evansville golf course

He said families can apply for the assistance anytime during a school year.

The same program applies in Henderson County Schools will have a broader impact.

"Under a CEP Community Eligibility Provision waiver, all of our students at all of our schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch during the next school year," said Charlotte Baumgartner, Henderson's director of child nutrition.

Congressman Larry Buschon, a Republican who represents Indiana's 8th District, said the waivers were were granted on a temporary basis and were not meant to be permanent changes to the program.

"While there are conversations that are happening in Congress about extending the waivers that were granted during the pandemic, there is no proposal up for a vote at this time," he said. "If a proposal is offered, I will certainly consider it, but it is critical the emphasis remains on keeping students in school and running the programs as intended."

Kentucky's 1st District Congressman James Comer (R-Tompkinsville) did not respond to a Courier & Press inquiry about extending the waivers.

Mark Wilson covers education and environment at the Courier & Press. Contact him at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Heads up, parents: Program that provided free lunches for all EVSC students is ending

