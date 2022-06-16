ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Evansville and all of Midwest could be prone to 'rolling blackouts' this summer

By Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — As the end to a moratorium on shutoffs looms , some CenterPoint customers will soon lose their power.

But there’s a possibility that others in the Evansville area could temporarily suffer the same fate this summer, whether they’re current on their bills or not.

According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation , which regulates grid systems throughout the continent, our region could be susceptible to rolling blackouts as high demand for air conditioning and electricity puts extra stress on the infrastructure.

“We’ve been seeing this trend for the last few years, but this year’s summer assessment … reflect(s) the potential for the tightest conditions we’ve experienced,” said Brandon Morris, an advisor with Midcontinent Independent System Operator : the organization that runs the electric grid for large swaths of Indiana, the Midwest and parts of Canada.

For subscribers: CenterPoint bills have gone up in Evansville-area over last 5 years. Here's how much.

“The overall stability and reliability of the system will not be compromised, as MISO will continue to implement any actions that may be necessary to prevent uncontrolled, cascading outages,” he said.

CenterPoint spokeswoman Erin Merris said the utility is “prepared to respond should emergency conditions arise.”

Rolling blackouts are temporary outages grid operators sometimes trigger to ensure the system has enough capacity to keep going. They ease the load and, hopefully, prevent massive blackouts from affecting an entire region.

States such as Texas and California have seen rolling blackouts off-and-on during periods of extreme cold or heat.

Utilities told the Bloomington Herald-Times that rolling blackouts this summer are a “worst-case” scenario.

The warning shot for the Midwest came in May, when the NERC released its 2022 summer report. It said MISO’s coverage area is at a high risk for “energy emergencies during peak summer conditions” than other region in the country. MISO serves more than 42 million people across 15 states.

Camping reservations: Here are seven great Indiana camping destinations this summer

Heat could be on the rise in Evansville, across Indiana

Extreme heat or drought, the report said, could make things worse.

Indiana should see somewhat normal precipitation this summer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal outlook . But heat could be a different story.

Most of Indiana has a 30-40% chance of hotter temperatures. And Evansville could be even warmer.

A report from Climate Central last year found that temperatures in Indiana cities like Evansville are about 6 degrees hotter than surrounding rural areas. Concrete surfaces, taller buildings and bustles of human activity create “urban heat islands” that trap warmth and send the thermometer climbing.

Feeling hot? Evansville, urban residents could be feeling the heat more than others

Evansville will feel that this week and next week. High temperatures have been in the 90s all week, and more heat is expected early next week.

MISO will have less capacity as aging plants retired

Another issue? MISO will have less power to work with.

NERC studies say the retirement of aging coal plants and other resources could leave MISO with fewer and fewer power reserves over the next several years. Generation is expected to dip by more than 2 percent between 2021 and 2022 alone.

CenterPoint said it has “no plans for retirements” this summer or next. However, it is set to shutter its coal-fired A.B. Brown plant only months later, in late 2023.

CenterPoint is seeking permission from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to replace A.B. Brown with two natural-gas combustion turbines .

Contact Jon Webb at jon.webb@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Report: Evansville and all of Midwest could be prone to 'rolling blackouts' this summer

My 1053 WJLT

Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Shock You

You've heard the old saying "One Person's Trash Is Another Person's Treasure" right? Well, do you know if it's actually legal to make it your treasure here in Kentucky?. Angel here and growing up one of our favorite past times was to hop in the car on a Saturday afternoon and drive around to see what people were tossing in the trash. I know you're probably thinking that sounds like the worst kind of fun ever but it wasn't. We had a blast. It was like treasure hunting to see the goodies we could find. Sometimes we made out like bandits and other times we came up empty-handed. I guess I never really thought about whether it was wrong or not. I mean it's trash and by definition, it means "discarded matter or refuses". As I've gotten older I have zero problems pulling up to someone's driveway or trash can and loading an old dresser they've tossed out. It's like second nature, but is it legal to physically go to a store or public dumpster and take things inside?
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Trash pickup is running late in Henderson, but why?

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Things are running behind in Henderson when it comes to trash collection, but there’s a good reason behind it. According to Sanitation Superintendent David Steele, there will be no trash collection on Monday, June 20. Due to the Juneteenth Holiday, trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the […]
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Watch Wild Video of Powerline Arcing During Evansville Storms on Friday Morning

On Friday morning we saw strong winds and some storms move through the Tri-State area. I don't know about you, but at my house, it was an eventful morning (more on that later). Many folks around the Tri-State started their Friday morning off with power flickers and some even lost power. One person even caught powerlines near their house arcing (which kind of looks like an explosion).
EVANSVILLE, IN
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
casscountyonline.com

FSSA encourages Hoosiers to participate in survey to measure addiction treatment, recovery resources in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of the Recovery Capital Index, designed to measure the sum of resources necessary for an individual to initiate and sustain recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state and communities.
INDIANA STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
