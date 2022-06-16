ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special events celebrate Juneteenth in Central Florida

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Stained glass artist JoKeeta Johnson shows a piece depicting Ruby Bridges — who became the first African-American child to desegregate an all-white elementary school in the South in 1960 — at her Clermont studio on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

On June 19, Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day or Jubilee Day — marks the anniversary of the end of slavery in the United States.

The date commemorates 157 years since federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. In the last several years, Juneteenth has taken on added meaning and significance since George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police.

Every year, the holiday is experiencing more widespread recognition with a number of Orlando-area celebrations planned. Here are ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Florida.

  • Orlando’s Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration will gather community members for live music and entertainment, a kid’s zone, a vendor village and food trucks at Lake Lorna Doone Park. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, city commissioner Regina Hill and city commissioner Bakari Burns will join for the festivities, which take place noon-5 p.m. June 18 at 1519 W. Church St. in Orlando. More information: orlando.gov
  • Black Friday Orlando shines the spotlight on Black-owned businesses and brings the community together for a scavenger hunt. Download the Eventzee app and get an invitation code the morning of June 17. Prizes are up for grabs for scavenger hunt winners. For more information, visit juneteenth407.com .
  • Black Wall Street in downtown Orlando brings the community together for a free daytime block party and nighttime event. The event kicks off with vendors, DJs, food trucks and a kids zone at Wall Street Plaza. As the sun begins to set, find more DJs and party vibes with a $15 admission beginning at 5 p.m. Explore festivities 1-10 p.m. June 19 at 25 Wall St. in Orlando. More information: juneteenth407.com
  • R&Bingo brings together music and bingo for a “Juneteenth Kickoff” event at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. If the DJ plays a song on the participant’s card, the card gets marked. The event is free and will have food and drinks available for purchase. The dress code is “professional casual” for the event beginning at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) June 18 at 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando. More information: tgainesent.com
  • “A Journey In Time” supplies a night of song, dance and laughter with an exploration of soul music featuring Arkeshia. Tickets are $10. Celebrate at Tuffy’s Bottle Shop and Lounge for the event 8-11:45 p.m. June 18 at 200 Myrtle Ave. in Sanford. More information: tuffyscider.com
  • Juneteenth Celebration: Remembering, Knowing and Shifting the Narrative brings the community together in Winter Park’s Hannibal Square for an event featuring speakers and community conversations. Learn about the history of Hannibal Square, Juneteenth and civil rights. Join the conversation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 18 at 721 W. New England Ave. in Winter Park. The night prior, beginning at 6 p.m. June 17, the Winter Park Library will host the “Freedom Film Festival” with a screening of three independent films. More information: cityofwinterpark.org or hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
  • The Colored Museum provides a show that redefines what it means to be Black in contemporary America, breaking down stereotypes along the way. Join MAC Boys Entertainment, a group that hopes to fill the void of Black representation in the theater world, for one of seven showtimes over two weekends at the Orlando Repertory Theatre. Tickets cost $20. Shows are on select dates June 17-June 26 at 1001 E. Princeton St. in Orlando. More information: orlandorep.com
  • Encore, Juneteenth Edition presents an outdoor live music experience “celebrating Black and brown excellence” at Grape and the Grain Wine Bar. Enjoy performances from Palmer Reed, After 5 and DJ Nigel with no cover. The all-ages event is 4-11 p.m. June 19 at 1110 Virginia Drive in Orlando. More information: encorejune19.eventbrite.com
  • The Mid-Florida Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates the holiday at Apopka Amphitheater featuring live music, children’s activities, vendors, food trucks and education. R&B star Jacquees will headline the show. Tickets range in price for youth and adults with preferred seating available. The festivities take place 3-10 p.m. at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka. More information: eventbrite.com
  • Independent, Unsigned and Talented presents a Juneteenth edition with local artists headlining the stage. The concert also features vendors, food, raffles and giveaways. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The event begins at 7 p.m. with an 8 p.m. showtime June 19 at 729 N. Thornton Ave. in Orlando. More information: eventbrite.com
  • Clermont’s Juneteenth celebration offers community fun in the form of art, music, dance and education about the holiday. Visitors can also find authentic cuisine at the free festival from 4-9 p.m. June 18 at 300 3rd St. in Clermont. More information: clermontfl.gov
  • The Mount Dora Juneteenth Festival helps families delve into the deeper meaning of Juneteenth while providing live entertainment, food, vendors and activities in Cauley Lott Park. The free celebration is noon-6 p.m. June 18 at 1717 N. Highland St. in Mount Dora. More information: mountdora.com
  • The Kissimmee Juneteenth Festival celebrates community, culture and unity with live music, food and craft vendors at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. Find the free festivities noon-5 p.m. June 18 at 201 Lakeview Drive in Kissimmee. More information: eventeny.com
  • Longwood’s first Juneteenth Celebration at Reiter Park will feature a live performance by Silkee Smoove Band, food trucks, vendors, history displays and more. Find the free festivities 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 18 at 311 W. Warren Ave. in Longwood. More information: eventbrite.com
  • Juneteenth: A Freedom Festival in Sanford brings a community event with live music, food, beverages and vendors. There will also be a splash pad, children’s games and educational activities at Fort Mellon Park. The free event is 1 a.m.-6 p.m. June 18 at 600 E. 1st St. in Sanford. More information: eventbrite.com
  • The Official Juneteenth Brunch commences at Shantell’s Just Until this weekend with a southern-inspired menu, live entertainment and good vibes. This event for ages 21 and older has a Juneteenth-inspired dress code. The brunch is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18 at 503 Sanford Ave. in Sanford. More information: shantellsinsanford.com or eventbrite.com
  • Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth showcases the talents of Black performers in the Central Florida area. This “multi-disciplinary” live art experience at Dr. Phillips Center features an array of vocalists, live bands and visual artists, plus local food and drink, a DJ and prizes. Admission is free. The celebration takes place 6-10 p.m. June 19 at 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando. More information: eventbrite.com

