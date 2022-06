When it comes to celebrations of any kind - parades, picnics, festivals, you name it - New Orleanians are certified experts. Having an aptitude like that, it's no surprise that the Crescent City doesn't take a break in June. This Pride month, we're going all out, and for the final note to our month-long celebration, Third Coast Entertainment and Zony Mash Beer Project are collaborating on a day packed full of live tunes, classic New Orleans' bites, and all-around fun. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 25 and get ready for PRIDE Fest.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO