Oklahoma City, OK

Man Stabbed At SW OKC Homeless Encampment

By News 9
 3 days ago
A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in southwest Oklahoma City.

The stabbing was reported Wednesday just before midnight.

The incident began as an argument between two people at a homeless encampment near Southwest 59th between Western and Walker.

That dispute escalated and led to the victim being stabbed.

Police are unsure of how many times the victim was stabbed, but confirmed the wounds from the stabbing were severe.

According to authorities, the victim was able to call 911 and tell police what happened before passing out.

Police are still searching for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

