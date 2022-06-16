ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet Adult Community Center To Hold Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic For Town Residents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLFLEET – The Public Health and Wellness Division of the Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod and Dr. Peter E. Bentivegna from Cape Cod Plastic and Hand Surgeons are teaming up to hold a skin cancer screening clinic at...

capecod.com

Barnstable Police Department adds full time clinician

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is pleased to announce the addition of a full-time licensed clinician who will ride with police officers and assist with mental health related calls for service. Stephanie Rubel, a Bay Cove Human Services employee, has joined the Department with funding made available through a multi-year grant from the Department of Mental Health. Stephanie brings skills and knowledge gained from prior work in the mental health and human service fields including experience as a Telehealth Navigator and Community Resource Navigator for Outer Cape Health Services, an Emergency Room Technician for Cape Cod Healthcare, a Home Care Case Manager for Old Colony Elder Services, and an Instructional Assistant with the Barnstable Public Schools. She holds a B.A. in Psychology, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and is also a Certified Nursing Assistant.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Medical Transport Service for Seniors Is Back

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that its Medical Transportation Services were brought back on June 15. The services are for residents of Chatham who are age 60 + and are only available through reservations. Rides to medical appointments will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays from...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Internship Programs with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Summertime on Cape Cod means local organizations, such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, are bringing internship programs back. Education Director with the AWSC Marianne Long joined us this week to talk about the important work their interns will be undertaking across the region this year, as well as what skills they’ll be able to apply in their careers going forward.
ADVOCACY
capecod.com

Sunday photo essay: The charm of Cape Cod

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Wellfleet, MA
Massachusetts Health
capecod.com

Falmouth Beaches Still Short on Lifeguards

FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the season starting on Sunday, June 26.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several Town Services to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

BARNSTABLE – In observance of Juneteenth, several towns across Cape Cod will close their offices. The Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday and Monday, while the town offices will be closed just on Sunday. In Barnstable, the transfer station will be closed Sunday while offices remain open. In Yarmouth, the… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Disentanglement Team Frees Young Humpback Whale

CHATHAM – The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response Team recently helped free a humpback whale calf from a rope entanglement. They responded to the event on Tuesday, June 14, when Atlantic White Shark Conservancy team members spotted the entangled whale in Stellwagen Bank. The small whale...
CHATHAM, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic Cape Cod mansion lists for first time — at a record-breaking price

A Massachusetts mansion in North Chatham on Cape Cod is being offered for the first time in 80 years — at what would be a record-breaking price. Mansion Global is reporting the owners of the retreat, named High Scatterlee, are now seeking $16.9 million for the nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom, and two-half-bath home after initially offering it for $18.8 million back in March.
REAL ESTATE
capecod.com

Harwich Emphasizes Police Chief Power to Keep Order on Beaches

HARWICH – Harwich select board members recently empowered the chief of police with the ability to shut down beaches in order to maintain public safety. Chief David Guillemette said that the move will help deal with situations like those that transpired last summer on Bank Street and Red River Beach, which he said threatened the safety of residents.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

State Transportation & Infrastructure Funds Could Come to Cape Cod

SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for...
SANDWICH, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
westobserver.com

Home of the Week: How much bread for ‘The Jelly House’ in Sandwich? $2.1 million

Year built 1857 (main house) Bedrooms 4 (3 in main house, 1 in barn) Under the stewardship of landscape architect Bernice M. Wahler and her husband, Joe, this Sandwich landmark known locally as “The Jelly House” is ready for its next chapter. Built in 1857, the house gained fame in the 20th century when the occupants opened a roadside stand to sell beach plum jelly.
SANDWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

‘We owe the Convery family an apology’

County manager Martina Thornton updated the Dukes County Commission on the ongoing work on Beach Road. The project is expected to come to an end on June 22, with all equipment and remaining materials to be removed on June 23. Additionally, there will be “two truckloads of gravel to smooth the parking lot and access road at Eastville Beach,” Thornton told commissioners.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police seek missing person

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking a missing person. William J. Mooney, who goes by “Bill” or “BJ” was last seen on June 7th. Mooney is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6’2″, 250 lbs and is bald. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts with Marvel comic characters, a gray backpack and a Red Sox cap. If you have any information or have seen Mr. Mooney please contact Yarmouth Police immediately at 508-775-0445 or call 911. You can also contact Yarmouth Police at info@yarmouthpolice.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Massachusetts Senate Approves Funding for Broadband, Climate Resiliency

PLYMOUTH – The State Senate has approved a general bond bill providing $2.5 million for Plymouth and Barnstable County infrastructure and climate resiliency projects. The bill includes $1 million each for developing municipal broadband in the Upper Cape region and for sewer infrastructure that will help expand housing capacity in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Missing woman found after search by land, air and water

A 61-year-old missing woman came home of her own accord after several hours of exhaustive searching by first responders from across south-east Massachusetts. The search centered around Marks Cove, and included searches by land, by air — courtesy State Police Helicopter — and by water. Dive teams and canines joined in.
WAREHAM, MA

