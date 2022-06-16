ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia Refuses to Answer if Nuclear War Could Start Over Ukraine

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov batted away a question on whether nuclear war is possible, despite saying that Vladimir Putin 's invasion of Ukraine should not get in the way of any deal between Russia and the U.S. to curb an arms race.

Peskov, as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have previously said only conventional weapons would be used in Ukraine, although Russian state television, which reflects Kremlin thinking, has repeatedly talked up the prospect of a nuclear war.

But on Thursday, Peskov evaded a question about the prospect of a nuclear war, telling RIA Novosti: "I believe that the media should be professional enough not to ask such questions, and those who are being interviewed should be wise enough not to answer such questions."

The specter of nuclear weapons has hung over the war in Ukraine ever since Putin ordered his nuclear forces to a higher state of alert on February 27, three days after the start of the invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKTRk_0gCV9kg600

In April, Russia carried out its first successful test of the Sarmat, a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Putin said would make adversaries "think twice."

Experts have cast doubt on whether Putin would use nuclear weapons if the war turned against him. However, the Arms Control Association executive director, Daryl Kimball, told Newsweek in April, that the Ukraine war meant the risk of nuclear weapons being used, even if it were unlikely, was still "higher than it has been since the end of the Cold War."

Peskov also said that it was urgent that Russia and the U.S. resume talks on the New START weapons treaty, which limits the strategic warheads and launchers in the world's two top nuclear powers and allows them to inspect one another's stockpiles.

"This is a topic that cannot be avoided. You can, of course, try to bury your head in the sand like an ostrich in referring to the special military operation" Peskov said using the Kremlin's term for the war, "but Russia and the United States must discuss this topic."

"This discussion is important not only for the peoples of our two countries, but also for the whole world, for global security," he told RIA Novosti on the one-year anniversary of a summit in Geneva between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden . "Discussions should have started yesterday."

"Now we are in a very, very spot of confrontation," he added.

The New START treaty was initially struck in 2010 between Putin's predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, and former President Barack Obama . Just before it expired in February 2021, it was extended until 2026, soon after President Joe Biden took office.

The treaty caps strategic nuclear arsenals at 1,550 deployed warheads and 700 deployed delivery vehicles and heavy bombers for both Russia and the U.S.

However, there is concern that the four years is a short period of time to negotiate and secure a new deal to replace the only remaining treaty that limits U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.

The Arms Control Association said in February that the war in Ukraine had made any further progress on arms control and risk reduction "impossible, at least for the time being."

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Newsweek that Washington had suspended a number of bilateral engagements, including the Strategic Stability Dialogue, comprised of meetings aimed at reducing the nuclear risk between the United States and Russia.

"Consultations between the United States and Russia will be necessary to enhance global stability," the statement said. "Now is not the time for those conversations."

However, the spokesperson said "despite their bellicose rhetoric, we have seen no indications that Russia has intent to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and we have not seen any reason to raise our alert levels or adjust our nuclear posture."

Update 06/17/22, 3 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with a response to Newsweek by the U.S. State Department.

Comments / 62

dado
2d ago

I love how OUR gov. entertains dramactic garage within its borders all the meanwhile it divides people !! People hold resentment towards one another because of UN equal action !!!!! Transgender, racism, abortion, rich , poor, illegal immigrants, you frigin name it !!! This admin. uses to divide people !!!! THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS NEVER JUDGED ANY OF THAT AND COULD CARE LESS ABOUT AN INDIVIDUALS PROFILE !!!!! CHARACTER OF A PERSON IS ALL THAT MATTERS !!!! SO THE MORE DRAMA THAT SURROUNDS THE ABOVE TOPICS !!!!! THE MORE RESENTMENT ALL WILL HAVE TOWARDS EACH OTHER !!!! In the event there is an attack , and there WILL BE. from foreign regimes that hate in difference even MORE , " WE THE PEOPLE" will lose this time because of dramatic sell outs in our country !!!! Funny part, you dramatic sell outs will be the first these autocratic nations will eliminate !! WHY ?? just because they hate different !!! Wake up people!!!!!! DEMS ARE DESTROYING YOU BEHIND THE SCENES!!!!

Reply(9)
40
David Teitelman
2d ago

I think a talk Putin (& successor) is a waist of × ... until they get out of Ukraine & give back Crimea & Georgia to the remaining surviving people who lived there. As to Putin's concern about the expansion of NATO, NATO never land grabbed any country to expand: So Putin is not justified to invade !!!

Reply(4)
12
savageconservative
2d ago

Just go ahead and get on with it Russia we are tire of hearing you threaten to nuke us, it’s gotten really old. Go ahead and just do it if you are. Give Americans the excuse they need to completely erase Russia from the history books.

Reply(2)
10
Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#United Russia#Nuclear Weapon#Ukraine#Kremlin#Russian
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy