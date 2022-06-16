ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Rochester? Home prices rise to $190K

By Sean Lahman
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

The median sales price for a single-family home in Monroe County during March was $190,000. That's an increase of 13.9% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 25 consecutive months. March prices are up from $170,000 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 13.5% from a year earlier. A total of 502 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 580 single-family homes were sold.

Wayne County's median sales price for a single-family home was $160,000, up 8.7% from a year earlier. Some 74 houses were sold in March, down 25.2% from a year earlier.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

Monroe County condominiums and townhomes sold in March had a median sales price of $175,000. That figure represents a 2% increase year over year. Some 64 were sold, up 20.8% from a year earlier.

How hot is Monroe County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Monroe County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $370,000, up 12.1% from a year before.

In March, one property sold for at least $1 million, consisting of one single-family home.

In Wayne County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $280,000, up 6.9% from a year before.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: How hot is the real estate market near Rochester? Home prices rise to $190K

WE THE PEOPLE
3d ago

Well it just got a whole lot more expensive thanks to the Democrats because the interest rates just skyrocketed and more price hikes are coming

