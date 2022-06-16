ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Before tubing the French Broad River in Asheville, find out how much E.coli is in water

By Brian Gordon, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE — Blistering heat already descending upon the mountains this June is beckoning many to raft, paddleboard, swim and kayak the French Broad River. But how safe is the river that flows through the heart of Asheville?

When it comes to E.coli levels, it depends on the week.

Every Wednesday, staff from the Western North Carolina conservation group MountainTrue test the French Broad and its tributaries for the bacteria E.coli. On Fridays, the group publishes the results on the website and app Swim Guide .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sZec_0gCV9iue00

E.Coli levels are measured against standards set by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. When E.coli levels fall within federal standards, it means a person can safely submerge themselves in the river. Anything above the standard level of 235 E.coli cfu/100 millitters means it’s best to avoid putting your head underwater.

Heat record: Asheville breaks heat record June 13. NWS says more record heat could come

$3.8 billion: French Broad River has mighty economic impact in WNC, new study says

E.coli comes from fecal matter, produced by farms, wild and domestic animals and humans. In April 2021, MountainTrue DNA tested the river and found “that cattle and faulty or inadequate sewer, septic or water treatment infrastructure are the major sources of E. coli pollution in the French Broad River.”

The report noted that after years of steady improvement to the river’s water quality, E.coli levels had shot up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl42a_0gCV9iue00

Looking like chocolate milk

Greater development and industrial activity has brought more E.coli into the river, said Karim Olaechea, communications director for MountainTrue.

Major storms also cause runoff that makes E.coli levels jump. If a storm hits the area on a Thursday, the day between MountainTrue's water testing and when it publishes its results, Olaechea recommended people use their eyes to determine if the water’s safe.

“There's a big correlation between muddiness, the turbidity of the water, and its safety,” he said. “So, if the water looks like chocolate milk, you know there's a pretty good chance there's a ton of runoff coming in from broken septic systems and agriculture and stuff like that.”

More: NC Answers: Is tap water safe to drink in North Carolina?

Western North Carolina: Are giant muskie returning to the French Broad? They've been absent from its natural flow

MountainTrue tests 41 locations on the French Broad and its tributaries, publishing each result on Swim Guide, which measures the safety of water sources across the globe. For the week starting June 8, the French Broad River at the River Arts District received a green mark, meaning its E.coli levels were safe. This upcoming week’s results will be published June 17.

So far in 2022, the French Broad River has earned mixed safety ratings. At the popular River Arts District location, the river water has been deemed safe for submerging half the weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGLC2_0gCV9iue00

Olaechea said some people who recreate on the river when E.coli levels are elevated report stomach infections, skin rashes, or their dogs becoming sick. The biggest risk is ingesting , but people are recommended to wash their hands and bodies after coming into contact with the river.

'I don't want to make it apocalyptic'

Anna Alsobrook, the watershed outreach coordinator at MountainTrue, said she would still be comfortable kayaking or rafting on the river when E.coli levels were high.

“I don't want to make it apocalyptic,” she said. “There is inherent risk for sure. I’m probably going to get in the river, personally, and with my dog, but somebody else might not.”

Asheville: On Amboy Road, Asheville Adventure Company plans music venue, outdoor hub

NC answers: What happens to the stuff we put in our recycling bins?

Overall, MountainTrue tests water at 85 locations throughout Western North Carolina, Northern Georgia, and Eastern Tennessee. In addition to E.coli, the group also tests the river for pH levels, dissolved oxygen and sometimes DNA.

June is the start of the busiest season for recreational use of the French Broad says Tom Huml, who works at Wai Mauna SUP Tours and Paddleboard Rentals in Asheville. But he said this year’s summer rush has been tempered by rising gas prices discouraging some tourists from traveling to Western North Carolina.

“Most of our customers are tourists,” Huml said. “They might want to be staying closer to home.”

Brian Gordon is a statewide reporter with the USA Today Network in North Carolina. Feel free to email him at bgordon@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skyoutbriout

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Before tubing the French Broad River in Asheville, find out how much E.coli is in water

Comments / 2

Gingermomma
3d ago

I grew up there. The French Broad has always been nasty. Marketing the river=$=no one cares if it's nasty. There's a sewage plant beside the river. Duh!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One city pool reopened Friday while another remained closed. The city of Asheville said the Malvern Hills Pool in West Asheville will not open this summer. But, Recreation Park Pool (65 Gashes Creek Road) reopened Friday, June 17, after closing for a week following the discovery of broken glass in the water.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Daily South

8 Things to Do in the Charming Town of Anderson, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina has been getting quite a bit of buzz lately—and for good reason. Its emerging food scene, array of museums, and walkable downtown are just a few of the reasons it was named the South's Best City on the Rise in 2022. But travel 45 minutes southeast towards the South Carolina-Georgia border, and you'll find another town more than worth a weekend away. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is a small town with big energy that you need to add to your Southern travel bucket list today.
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
my40.tv

Asheville's "Downtown after 5" makes its summer comeback

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — "Downtown after Five" is back in the mountains!. Hundreds gathered for the live outdoor concert series on Friday evening featuring performances by Tumbao!, a Latin fusion band. Concert-goers also enjoyed a variety of local and national beers and, of course, there was some great food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Fire ants can be a problem if you’re not careful

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the temperatures warm up, the more likely you are to see critters. A common, yet pesky creepy crawler can cause more harm than good. A sting a from one will be unpleasant, if that happens. FOX Carolina spoke with a Prisma Health emergency medicine...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#Water Level#Water Bodies#French Broad River#Water Treatment#Paddleboard#Mountaintrue#Wnc
FOX Carolina

What's new at the Greenville Zoo

Coroner gives update after body found in water at Anderson County park. Coroner Greg Shore gives an update after a man's body was found floating in the water at a park on Lake Hartwell. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A 90-year-old woman who survived a bear attack in Sevierville, TN...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Why is NCDOT scraping up grass along roads in Jackson County?

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A viewer noticed work along the road in the Barkers Creek area of Jackson County and reached out to Ask 13 to find out what is happening. "Why is the NCDOT scraping up all the grass on U.S. 74 along residential roads in Jackson County?" a viewer named Ben wrote.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate storms affect downtown Greenville area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A series of brief but powerful storms blew through the Upstate Thursday night, affecting several different areas. One of the hardest hit places was downtown Greenville. Even though the storms were only around briefly, they made an impact. One neighbor FOX Carolina spoke to said...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
AFAR

6 Local, Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences in Asheville

With a vibrant art, food, and culture scene and a plethora of immersive outdoor activities, there’s a lot more to Asheville than its famous landmarks. It’s no secret that Asheville frequently appears on top travel lists, with icons such as Biltmore Estate drawing upwards of one million visitors a year. But what’s lesser known is just how many still-hidden gems this remarkable city has to offer travelers who are searching for a local, empathetic way to tour one of the country’s top destinations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Even protesters can't spoil drag show in Black Mountain

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A night celebrating love was met with backlash in Black Mountain. The Bush Farmhouse hosted a "Beats and Drag" dinner with four mountain-based queens on Friday night. But outside, a small group of protesters hoisted biblical signs in disapproval of the show. The show...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: River Road follow up

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have reached over 1,000 Getting Answers submissions, thanks to you. This week, we are following up on a road we covered last year, River Road. This road is in Piedmont—mostly in Anderson County, but it also crosses over to Greenville County. You’ll find it...
PIEDMONT, SC
Kristen Walters

North Carolina is home to the best restaurant in the US right now

If you're looking to dine at the restaurant voted #1 in America right now, you can find it in North Carolina. The James Beard Awards are highly coveted in the food world. Chefs and restaurateurs strive to receive one of these awards as they are a sign that they are among the best in the business. After a two-year hiatus, the awards are begin given out again.
WYFF4.com

Plane crashes near Christian summer camp in North Carolina, authorities say

BREVARD, N.C. — A plane crashed Thursday night near a Christian summer camp in North Carolina, according to Capt. Matthew Chase Owen with Transylvania County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. in Brevard, according to Donnell Evans with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Owen,...
BREVARD, NC
tribpapers.com

Mission Hospital May Face Competition

Asheville – At the Buncombe County Commissioners’ worksession Tuesday, Chair Brownie Newman informed the public that the commissioners had been asked to sign a letter of support as part of a Certificate of Need (CON) process. According to the staff report, “The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan [SMFP]...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy