CGI Rochester Jazz Festival: Heralded alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins looks to ascend

In the book of Ezekiel, the sixth-century BCE prophet foreshadows the fall of Jerusalem and gives a blueprint for its rebirth. He includes the sort of technical specifications that a lay reader might pass over.

In building the new temple, for instance, verse 43:13: "These are the measurements of the altar in cubits (that cubit being one cubit and a handbreadth): the base one cubit high and one cubit wide, with a rim all around its edge of one span."

A cubit is six handbreadths. A cubit plus a handbreadth, then, implies a seventh hand — the hand of God in human works. The holy in the mundane. Divine inspiration.

"There’s a lot of things I found that got me to a place where I felt like I was ascending and I wasn’t doing the work myself," said Immanuel Wilkins, the alto saxophonist whose new album is titled, yes, "The 7th Hand." He will play Saturday, June 25 at the Temple Theater with his quartet as part of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

"That’s what this suite was about, (I) was trying to get to a point of being a vessel for the music," he continued in a phone interview last week.

Wilkins, 24, is one of the most heralded young musicians in jazz. He studied at Juilliard with Wynton Marsalis and has performed with some of the most innovative jazz musicians working today, including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire and Joel Ross.

His 2020 debut album, "Omega," was named the best jazz album of the year by New York Times, and "The 7th Hand" too has received rave reviews.

Wilkins grew up in Philadelphia and said he draws musical inspiration from the Black church as "a place of fugitivity ... (and) a sacred space of gathering that escapes the laws of the state." He still plays at his hometown church on Sunday mornings when he's in town.

His goal in his compositions and playing has been to replicate those spiritual sentiments, he said, including a sense of spontaneity and optimism in the face of adversity.

The song "Fugitive Ritual, Selah," opens with a brief, yearning bass solo then settles into a plaintive meditation on a simple 10-note chorus.

The final, seventh song, "Lift," represents Ezekiel's seventh hand and the most ambitious expression of Wilkins' creative vision. It takes up 26 minutes on the album, as long as the other six songs combined. In concert it can be half that length, or double it.

"One thing I’m continuously working on is figuring out how to be more spontaneous in terms of where the set goes and how we move," he said. "Those are things I feel like happen in church. ... Every time we get to that seventh movement it feels like we can kind of bust through the ceiling."

To speak of ascension and the seventh hand of God in your performances is to set a high bar for success. How do you know when you've reached it?

"The way you know you did it right — it’s not about doing it right; it's about the pursuit," he said. "That’s important, even if we don’t feel we’ve ascended or reached whatever. It’s really about that continuous pursuit."

