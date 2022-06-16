ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

West Herr Mazda to open in Canandaigua

By Staff Reports
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuDwD_0gCV9eNk00

The West Herr Automotive Group has recently acquired West Herr Mazda of Canandaigua and West Herr Chevrolet of Rochester.

The Erie County-based dealership last month announced the purchase of West Herr Honda of Canandaigua, which opened under the new owner on May 28 with 41 employees.

West Herr Mazda of Canandaigua, previously owned by Ontario Mazda, will open Thursday at 2337 Rochester Road, Canandaigua. The dealership has 12 employees, with the goal to grow to 20 employees in the near term.

A complete renovation of the facility to conform to the current Mazda prototype will take place within the next 18 months.

Mike Skidd, general manager of West Herr Toyota in Canandaigua, will oversee the operations at the Mazda location.

The dealership is projected to sell a combined total of 1,000 new and used vehicles per year.

West Herr Chevrolet of Rochester, which was previously owned by Mark O’Connor of O’Connor Chevrolet, opened at 3850 West Henrietta Road in Rochester on June 4. The dealership has 75 employees.  The large facility is renovated to the up-to-date General Motors facility image.

The dealership is projected to sell a combined total of 2,400 new and used vehicles a year.

Bethanne Hollis Kaiser, vice president of sales operations for West Herr, has been appointed dealer principal and partner of West Herr Chevrolet of Rochester. Steve Dash is general manager.

Founded in 1950, West Herr now has 35 locations in Erie, Niagara, Monroe, Ontario and Onondaga counties representing 24 franchises and 2,694 employees.

Scott Bieler, president and CEO of the West Herr Automotive Group, said in a statement the company is excited about the growing presence in the Rochester and Canandaigua markets.

"The addition of Honda and Mazda to our ever-growing Toyota store, and now representing Chevrolet, the leading brand in Rochester, these acquisitions round out our portfolio of brands to truly serve nearly every household in the market," Bieler stated.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: West Herr Mazda to open in Canandaigua

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

New Playground Opens in Canandaigua

There’s a new place to play in Canandaigua. The ribbon was cut Saturday on Motion Junction, a playground for kids of all abilities. The ceremony culminates 5 years of fund raising and hard work by local groups headed up by Nanci and Mike Bentley in honor of their son MJ.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Harborfest boat parade canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced on Saturday that the Boat Parade at Harborfest has been canceled due to high waves. “The Boat Parade of Lights portion of this weekend’s Rochester Harborfest has been canceled due to dangerous lake conditions, with 5- to 7-foot waves expected to continue through the evening,” city […]
ROCHESTER, NY
KROC News

Mercedes-Benz of Rochester to Build New Service Center

Another investment in a currently operating business in Rochester is good news for the local economy. This time, it's the Mercedes-Benz of Rochester with plans to grow. They've filed plans to build a 14,000-square-foot facility. Mercedes-Benz of Rochester to Build New Service Center. According to the paperwork filed with the...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Niagara, NY
City
Monroe, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Business
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two people were shot overnight in two separate incidents. Both were taken to Rochester General Hospital for their injuries. The first one happened on Chapin Street at around midnight. Police say the victim, a 24-year-old female resident of Rochester, was taken to RGH in a personal car. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dangerous lake conditions cancel Harborfest Boat Parade of Lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Waves as high as five to seven feet have caused the Boat Parade of Lights portion of Rochester HarborFest to be canceled Saturday. Though poor lake conditions have disrupted the boat parade, slated for 9 p.m. Saturday at Ontario Beach State Park, city officials say other scheduled activities during the festival will go on as planned through Sunday.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark O'connor
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sand sculpting contest a big draw at Rochester Harborfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Harborfest is back in Charlotte for the first time since 2011. The free festival features plenty of food, drinks, live music, craft vendors, a boat parade and free carousel rides. One of the biggest draws is the amateur sand sculpting contest. Spectrum News 1 Photojournalist...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Power outage updates: Geneseo Central Schools are closed Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Geneseo Central Schools are closed on Friday because of power outages caused by the intense storm on Thursday evening. The school district said regents exams on Friday will be administered in Livonia Schools. Geneseo CSD will provide transportation to Livonia. In the town of Geneseo,...
GENESEO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herr#Vehicles#West Herr Honda
WHEC TV-10

Residents of Livingston and Ontario Counties speak about tree-toppling storm

LIVONIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Many have said that the storm that passed through on Thursday is one that they have never experienced—and will never forget. East Lake Road in Livonia is one of many huge tree trunks that were blown down by this storm. News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey and Alex Bielfeld were on the scene to talk with those affected by this destructive storm.
LIVONIA, NY
localsyr.com

Amazon responds to tractor trailer hitting Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon is making sure another one of its tractor trailers doesn’t hit the CSX railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway again. In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson writes, “This is an unfortunate incident and we are glad the driver is not injured. We have worked with the proper team internally to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two gun-related arrests made on Rochester streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police say that two gun-related arrests were made on Thursday night in the city of Rochester. At approximately 7:15 p.m., members of the RPD, New York State Police, and the United States Marshall’s Task Force stopped a male in the 800 block of West Main Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person hospitalized following electric shock at Royal Car Wash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - One person is hospitalized after being shocked at approximately 10:30 Thursday morning at Royal Car Wash. Gates Fire Department responded to the Chili Avenue business, but it has been confirmed that there was not a structure fire. The identity and gender of the patient has not been disclosed at this time.
GATES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
13 WHAM

Brownstein's bagel shop closing in Brighton

Brighton, N.Y. — A popular bagel shop at Twelve Corners is set to close after 35 years in business. Brownstein's Deli & Bakery on Monroe Avenue will close its retail operations July 31, but will continue service to wholesale clients. Owner Irwin Brown has decided to partially retire, according...
BRIGHTON, NY
FingerLakes1

Newark man arrested for petit larceny

A Newark man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin T. Wheeler-Meacham, 25, of Newark for petit larceny. Wheeler-Meacham was arrested for petit larceny that occurred on June 14. It is alleged that he stole a total of...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Ribbon Cutting for RealEats New Geneva Location

An empty Geneva supermarket building has been transformed into an 80,000 square-foot food production facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for RealEats in the old Tops Friendly Markets store in the Pyramid Plaza. RealEats delivers healthy, portion controlled, chef-cooked meals directly to homes across most of the country.
GENEVA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy