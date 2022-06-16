West Herr Mazda to open in Canandaigua

The West Herr Automotive Group has recently acquired West Herr Mazda of Canandaigua and West Herr Chevrolet of Rochester.

The Erie County-based dealership last month announced the purchase of West Herr Honda of Canandaigua, which opened under the new owner on May 28 with 41 employees.

West Herr Mazda of Canandaigua, previously owned by Ontario Mazda, will open Thursday at 2337 Rochester Road, Canandaigua. The dealership has 12 employees, with the goal to grow to 20 employees in the near term.

A complete renovation of the facility to conform to the current Mazda prototype will take place within the next 18 months.

Mike Skidd, general manager of West Herr Toyota in Canandaigua, will oversee the operations at the Mazda location.

The dealership is projected to sell a combined total of 1,000 new and used vehicles per year.

West Herr Chevrolet of Rochester, which was previously owned by Mark O’Connor of O’Connor Chevrolet, opened at 3850 West Henrietta Road in Rochester on June 4. The dealership has 75 employees. The large facility is renovated to the up-to-date General Motors facility image.

The dealership is projected to sell a combined total of 2,400 new and used vehicles a year.

Bethanne Hollis Kaiser, vice president of sales operations for West Herr, has been appointed dealer principal and partner of West Herr Chevrolet of Rochester. Steve Dash is general manager.

Founded in 1950, West Herr now has 35 locations in Erie, Niagara, Monroe, Ontario and Onondaga counties representing 24 franchises and 2,694 employees.

Scott Bieler, president and CEO of the West Herr Automotive Group, said in a statement the company is excited about the growing presence in the Rochester and Canandaigua markets.

"The addition of Honda and Mazda to our ever-growing Toyota store, and now representing Chevrolet, the leading brand in Rochester, these acquisitions round out our portfolio of brands to truly serve nearly every household in the market," Bieler stated.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: West Herr Mazda to open in Canandaigua