Ontario County, NY

Victor senior rescued by Ontario County officials, good Samaritans

By Patrick Harney, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago

VICTOR, NY — First responders, government officials and staff at the senior living center Legacy at Fairways Thursday commemorated quick action earlier this year which saved the life of a resident.

The ceremony honored three good Samaritans and five officials with Ontario County with a Lifesaving Award for acting quickly to save a choking victim Jan. 30.

The recipients included Melissa Reddington, Dining Room manager at Legacy at Fairways; Lisa Hoover, concierge at Legacy at Fairways; Jamie Ergott, a chef at Legacy at Fairways; Jeffrey Newton, communications officer at the Ontario County 911 Center; Payton Francher, deputy with the Ontario County Sheriff's Office; Jessica Frost, firefighter and AEMT with Fishers Fire District; Joshua Jones, another firefighter with the Fishers Fire District and Drew Cusimano, a lieutenant and paramedic with Fishers Fire District.

Attendees could listen to the 911 emergency call made by Legacy at Fairways staff and see body cam video of first responders working to remove the obstruction from the airway of a resident.

According to Daniel Chapman, chief of Fishers Fire District, the ceremony was a way to honor and celebrate the people who acted quickly to save someone's life.

"These are the days you like to be the boss," he said, adding that the smoothness of the procedure made it "a proud moment for us."

"Today we recognize a whole process that helps individuals save a life," Chapman said.

According to information from Fishers Fire District officials, choking remains a leading cause of unintentional injury and death with around 5,000 cases annually. The greatest frequency of choking incidents occur among the very young and elderly, with those aged 75 and older accounting for more than half of all choking deaths.

A vital addition to that day were the efforts of Jamie Ergott, a chef at Legacy at Fairways. According to Ergott, she was called out of the kitchen after receiving news that a resident was choking.

"I ran out into the dining room and saw her hunched over blue," Ergott said.

Ergott said she picked up the resident but was unable to support her weight, so she sat down in the chair with the resident on her lap.

"I performed the Heimlich [maneuver] in the chair because she was dead weight," Ergott said, adding that after doing the maneuver four times, the resident gasped for air. Ergott continued to perform the Heimlich maneuver until Payton Francher, a deputy with the Ontario County Sheriff's Department, showed up, followed by the paramedics.

While Ergott said the experience was "traumatic," she was told by paramedics that her efforts were vital in keeping the resident alive until paramedics could remove the food from her throat.

"If I wasn't able to move it up, it would've stayed down there," she said, adding that the food obstruction, "might've closed her airway completely."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Victor senior rescued by Ontario County officials, good Samaritans

