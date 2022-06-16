ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Meet Will Swenson. He's playing Neil Diamond in the jukebox musical 'A Beautiful Noise'

By R. Scott Reedy
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jANm_0gCV9bjZ00

When Rod Stewart performed Neil Diamond’s 1969 Top 10 hit “Sweet Caroline” for Queen Elizabeth II at her Platinum Jubilee Concert in London earlier this month, it confirmed that Diamond’s music still has legions of fans the world over.

And greater Boston – where Diamond first played the Beach Ball in Revere in 1967, and where “Sweet Caroline” has been not only an eighth-inning singalong staple at Red Sox games at Fenway Park but the anthem of Red Sox Nation since 1997 – is home to many of them.

Diamond secured his place in the hearts of Bostonians when, on April 20, 2013, he made an unscheduled appearance at Fenway to perform the song at the first Red Sox game after the Boston Marathon bombing.

So it’s only fitting that “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” will have its world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, from June 21 through July 31, before beginning previews Nov. 2 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in New York City.

Chatting with a master storyteller:Texas songsmith James McMurtry returns to Boston

While the 81-year-old Diamond, who stopped touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, will not perform in the musical based on his life, he has been working behind the scenes to get it ready for Boston and then Broadway.

“We’ve had Zoom feeds with Neil, and he’s also been in the rehearsal room,” said Tony Award-nominated singer and actor Will Swenson (“Hair,” “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert,” “110 In the Shade”) during a telephone interview from his home in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. “It’s bizarre to look over and see him watch his life story unfold in front of him.”

For Swenson, who plays Neil Diamond (Then) in the show that also features Tony Award nominee Mark Jacoby (“Showboat,” “Ragtime”) as Neil Diamond (Now), it’s an opportunity to observe the singer-songwriter who has sold more than 130 million albums, and had 10 No. 1 songs on the Adult Contemporary charts plus 38 Top 10 songs.

“The other day, he was singing along with us on ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,’ with his hands in the air,” Swenson said.

“We sat together for about a half-hour, and it was wonderful,” Swenson said. “He asked about the sound system, and we talked about some of his songs and how I’m caring for my voice so that I’ll be able to sing them eight shows a week.”

Swenson not imitating Diamond

A native of Provo, Utah, Swenson said he knew from the outset that he didn’t want to impersonate the Diamond, whose hits include “I’ve Been This Way Before,” “Song Sung Blue” and “America.”

“Neil has a gravely, gritty sound. If you go for absolute imitation, you run into trouble,” he said. “What we need to do is to honor his sound and honor his music.”

Helping Swenson achieve these goals is a creative team led by book writer and four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”), and Tony Award-nominated choreographer Steven Hoggett (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”).

Movie review:'Jurassic World: Dominion' is a dino-sized letdown

“Our book writer and our director have fashioned this show beautifully. There is amazing interplay between the characters.

“Anthony and Michael have creatively put together a non-linear story that does an incredible job detailing Neil’s life in an emotional way,” Swenson said. “And Mark and I have evolved our performances so that we’re coming from one point of view, to tell one story.”

From humble roots to superstardom

That story revolves around Diamond – once described as just a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn – who began writing music in the 1960s and by the 1970s was a superstar. Along the way, there were both disappointments and triumphs – from failed marriages to record-setting concert tours, hit record after hit record, and, more recently, having to give up touring.

“He’s had an amazing life while also facing some real challenges, which I think everyone will relate to in this story,” said Swenson, who was a young child when he first heard Neil Diamond sing.

“Some of my earliest memories are listening to my dad’s 8-track of the album, ‘Hot August Night.’ My father, Bob Swenson, is a huge Neil Diamond fan. The minute I landed the part, I called him in Lehigh, Utah.

Cruise into the danger zone:'Top Gun: Maverick' soars with heart, nostalgia and action

“After he congratulated me, the first thing he said was, ‘You make sure that ‘Red, Red Wine’ is in that show.’ Any day now, I feel like he’s going to be on a rocket ship to Boston,” Swenson said, laughing.

Swenson’s father isn’t the only Neil Diamond fan in the family either. Swenson’s wife, Broadway legend and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, has been known to duet with her husband on a song that Diamond and Barbra Streisand famously performed on the 1980 Grammy Awards.

“Audra and I occasionally do ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ in concert, but always with a wink, because it’s a break-up song,” he said. “And our daughter, Sally, who’s 5, loves ‘Cherry, Cherry,’ which I sing to her as ‘Sally, Sally.’ I also have a moment in the show for my late mother.”

Diamond's concert attire captured

And while music fuels the show, Swenson says the showman’s signature concert attire is beautifully captured in the work of Tony Award-nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa (“The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess”).

Page-turners:3 great psychological thrillers, according to a clinical psychologist

“The clothes are insane. I mean, how many ways can you use sequins?” Swenson said. “The second I put on Emilio’s costumes and shoes, I become the character.”

For the New York-born Sosa – represented on Broadway this season by both “Trouble in Mind” and “Skeleton Crew,” for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Costume Design for a Play – recreating Neil Diamond’s costumes is allowing him to follow in the footsteps of an earlier designer he has come to admire.

“I did a lot of research for this project and one of the things I learned is that Neil’s concert look was by African-American designer Bill Whitten, who also designed for the Commodores and made Michael Jackson’s famous rhinestone glove and crystal-encrusted socks.

“Bill Whitten was an amazing designer. He did over a hundred different beaded and embroidered costumes for Neil. Together with Bill, Neil created a look that carried through his career. In the early period, it was flashy and exuberant. Over time, the look became more refined,” Sosa said.

But refinement didn’t mean the retirement of the sequins, according to Sosa, who was the Season 7 runner-up on Bravo's “Project Runway,” and later appeared on “Project Runway All Stars.”

“Any embellishment is beautiful on stage, but it’s also more work,” Sosa said. “When you’re using embroidery and sequins, it can require two or three additional stages for all the detail work.”

One such costume design for “A Beautiful Noise” – also the name of a 1976 tune –weighs 10 pounds.

“The outfit includes a hand-beaded, embroidered shirt. I used bugle beads, which are small circular pieces of plastic that have to be sewn on by hand. They’re great, though, because they pick up and reflect light.

The wonderful world of 'Downton':Crawley family takes a French escape in 'A New Era'

“The shirt is important because it’s used in a reveal – the first time you see Neil at the pinnacle of his success as a stadium entertainer. It’s his iconic look,” Sosa said. “The first time Will put the shirt on in his dressing room, he became Neil. The way he walked, everything. He was transformed.”

Sosa’s own life was transformed when director George C. Wolfe hired him for his first Broadway show, 2002’s “Topdog/Underdog.” Sosa, current chair of the Board of Trustees for the American Theatre Wing, counts Wolfe, Jeffrey Holder, and Spike Lee among his mentors and considers Diamond one of his favorite musicians.

“I love Neil Diamond’s music. When I was studying at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, all I listened to was Lite FM 106.7. His songs, like ‘Love on the Rocks’ and ‘Heartlight,’ really inspired me,” Sosa said.

In addition to “A Beautiful Noise,” Sosa is also costume designer for “1776,” the 1969 Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone musical currently being revived at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge by the American Repertory Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company in a Broadway-bound production co-directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.

“With these shows, I’m working with incredible casts led by Will Swenson as the young Neil Diamond, and Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams in ‘1776.’ Both are at the pinnacle of their careers and on-stage almost every minute of their respective shows."

Swenson eager to experience Boston

As for Swenson, he’s looking forward to playing Neil Diamond on stage at the Emerson Colonial and maybe at another legendary Boston venue, too. If the Red Sox invite him to sing “Sweet Caroline” at Fenway this summer, he’s ready to answer the call.

“I’m a Dodgers fan, tried and true, but I’d be at Fenway Park in a heartbeat,” Swenson said. “It would be absolutely thrilling to sing at the most historic ballpark in the country.”

'A Beautiful Noise'

When: June 21-July 31

Where: Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston

Tickets: Starting at $49

Info: 888-616-0272 or emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. Please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

13 Best Ramen Restaurants in Boston

The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is known for the Boston Redsox and Fenway Park, the Boston Celtics basketball team, the Boston Harborwalk, the New England Aquarium, and other interesting attractions. But more than anything, this vibrant, culturally-diverse city is known for its food. People go there for – and perhaps...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Entertainment
State
Utah State
City
Revere, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
NECN

Boston Named as Host City for 2026 World Cup

Boston will once again be a World Cup host city. The 2026 World Cup — soccer's biggest event — will be played at 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA announced Thursday that Gillette Stadium will be one of the venues. The stadium in Foxboro...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
John Adams
Person
Audra Mcdonald
baystatebanner.com

At Odessa Instant Shoe Repair, fixing your soles is an art form

Robert Glover thinks of fixing shoes like sculpting. “Like making something out of clay. I’m taking a pair of shoes, tearing them apart and putting them back together,” he said, while sitting behind a counter labeled “No refunds” and surrounded by medieval-looking presses, clamps, shoe stands and single loose shoes.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porgy And Bess#Grammy Awards#Red Sox Nation#Bostonians#Fenway#Boston Marathon#Emerson Colonial Theatre
hot969boston.com

Taunton Woman Pregnant with Quadruplets Calls Into The GetUp Crew

**UPDATE** Ashley called into the Getup Crew this morning to talk to us about having quadruplets. Listen to the podcast HERE. A Taunton woman, who already has 4 kids between she and her boyfriend, is expecting quadruplets. Ashley Ness actually found out about the quadruplets, who were conceived naturally, earlier this year at a routine doctor appointment. “(The ultrasound tech) starts looking, and she says, ‘Honey you’re having four babies,’ I said, ‘I’m sorry, what?” Ness said. Ness says she once struggled getting pregnant and now, she has four on the way. Ashley is 22 weeks right now and doctors plan to deliver the quads via C-section between 30 and 32 weeks. Many friends are stepping up to help including one who created a Gofundme for her and her family. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the site HERE.
TAUNTON, MA
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
lesley.edu

‘Someone Knows Something’ examines unsolved case

In “Someone Knows Something,” Digital Filmmaking graduate Gina Foley ’22 puts a spotlight on the disappearance of Sandra Crispo, a case that has remained unsolved for almost three years. Crispo, a resident of Hanson, Massachusetts, was last seen on a gas station’s video surveillance footage on Aug....
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Pet of the Week: The doctor is in

LOWELL — The doctor is in! How could we not post the dignified and charismatic Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz on Father’s Day? Currently in residence at Lowell Humane Society, volunteers report he has a ton of personality, particularly when his food bowl is empty. When that occurs, the good...
LOWELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Golf.com

Where does The Country Club rank on GOLF’s Top 100 list?

The Country Club — the storied host of this year’s U.S. Open located in Brookline, Mass. — is regarded as one of the world’s best courses, but where exactly does it land on GOLF’s Top 100 Courses lists?. It turns out that The Country Club...
BROOKLINE, MA
westobserver.com

Fifty years later, the Vendome fire still casts a tragic shadow

The nine firefighters who died at the Hotel Vendome a half-century ago Friday remain the largest loss of life in the history of the Boston Fire Department. For the families of the deceased, for former firefighters who knew the fallen, and for new recruits who are shown the site, their sacrifice endures.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Top Five North Shore Golf Courses for Father’s Day This Weekend

With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore. Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.
BEVERLY, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy