'We are in a crisis': Quincy targets seniors, affordable units in 5-year housing plan

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
QUINCY – Changing zoning to allow for more multifamily homes, donating land for affordable developments, expanding the first-time homebuyer program, hiring a housing planner and establishing an office of housing stability are things the city could do over the next five years under a recently adopted housing production plan.

Quincy Community Development Director Sean Glennon recently presented the plan – the first update since 2016 – to members of the city council. He said a nine-member advisory committee examined zoning rules, deed restrictions and other ways Quincy could create more affordable housing and protect the residents who already live in the city over the next five years.

"As everyone is very well aware, we are in a housing crisis," Ward 3 Councilor Ian Cain said.

The 2022-2027 Quincy Housing Production Plan says that, despite significant housing production in recent years, Quincy is struggling with creating homes that meet the needs of the people already in the community. Quincy's population is as large and diverse as it has ever been, but its existing housing stock does not cater to diverse needs, family sizes or incomes.

"In general, production is occurring at slower rates than in previous decades and housing supply is not keeping up demand," the plan says. "Many households are paying much more for their housing than they can afford."

The plan outlines seven different strategies for addressing the city's problems, with up to seven possible action items under each strategy. Those action items range from supporting more "transitional" housing for those facing homelessness to allowing for affordable housing developments on public land and promoting sustainable builds.

Quincy is "almost entirely built out with virtually no greenfield left for new development," the plan said, but the committee identified several potential areas that could be home to mixed-income and designated affordable housing, including an existing strip center on Beale Street in Wollaston, a half-acre Bennett Lane lot in South Quincy and 129 and 135 Old Colony Ave., where a warehouse sits now.

Ward 5 City Councilor Chuck Phelan, who served on the committee, said he paid special attention to how to keep Quincy affordable for seniors because "they seem to be the ones getting bounced in the housing market."

Ideas include financial assistance for home repair or accessibility improvements for seniors, requiring landlords to give notice about rent increases or property sales, expanding rental assistance programs, adopting new laws regulating evictions, and enforcing accessibility requirements in new builds.

"We also just need to add to the supply, adding more senior housing," Glennon said. "We work with federal programs that provide for that ... but it's very difficult to buy the land for those programs and it also takes a lot time to build those. More senior housing would certainly help."

All housing production plans are required to set a numerical target for affordable housing production. Quincy said its goal is for 10% of new housing units built in the city over the next five years to be affordable. If Quincy were to ensure that every low-income household had access to an affordable home, it would require an additional 13,000 affordable units.

The advisory committee that drafted the plan included representatives from the city, community groups, the nonprofit Neighborworks Housing Solutions and Phelan. Residents commented at several virtual public forums. Glennon said this was "by far" the most involved residents have ever been in drafting a Quincy housing plan.

City councilors approved the plan, which will now be submitted to the state. If approved at the state level, it will be adopted this fall and the city will be eligible for state and federal grant money to implement the plan's goals.

Read the entire 2022-2027 Quincy Housing Production Plan here:

