HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Middleboro staggers St. Mary's early, advances to Div. 3 state final

LOWELL -- Is Dan Sylvia psychic?

Of course not. ... Well, maybe. Who really knows? For the purposes of this story, let's just say that the Middleboro High softball coach had a pretty good handle on his team, even back in the preseason.

Before the Sachems had played a game that counted in 2022, Sylvia had a prediction about his club's playoff chances, saying: "I have no doubt that these kids, under the lights, they'll be ready."

The lights were on right from the start at Martin Field on Wednesday night, and the Sachems were more than ready.

Fifth-seeded Middleboro pushed across five runs in the top of the first inning, added two more in the second and rolled to an 8-0 wipeout of top-seeded St. Mary's (Lynn) in the Division 3 state semifinals. The Sachems (21-4) will play No. 2 Greater New Bedford Voke (24-2) in the state championship game on Saturday (2:30 p.m. at UMass-Amherst). The teams split their two regular-season matchups.

For Middleboro, it will be the program's first-ever appearance in a state final. Even more momentous -- athletic director Ryan Sylvia told the Sachems afterward that he believes it's actually the first time any MHS girls team, in any sport, has played for a state championship.

"That makes it so much better," second baseman Eva Jenness said of the milestone. "It's incredible for us to get this chance to actually play in a state championship game."

Middleboro thought it was headed there last season under the old playoff system. The Sachems won their first 19 games but lost in the Div. 2 South final to Dighton-Rehoboth.

"I'm very excited to take this next step," said junior pitcher Cassidy Machado, who threw a 2-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and three walks. "I know last year, we could have gone all the way. This feels amazing. It doesn't even feel real how far we've gone right now."

Middleboro brought back all but three starters from that near-miss 2021 club, so expectations were high, inside and outside of the program.

"We were a young team last year," Dan Sylvia said. "We had a bunch of sophomores in our program who really, because of COVID, they were like freshmen (in terms of experience). What we did last year was incredible. Unfortunately, it didn't end the way we would have liked it to end. But what we did is we built momentum for this year, understanding that (now) we know what it takes to get deep (into the playoffs). Now you just have to go finish the job."

The Sachems wasted no time in this one, sending eight batters to the plate in the first inning and turning four hits and a dropped fly ball into five runs.

"We attacked the ball," senior catcher Lexi Bouldry said. "Coaches always say, 'Jump on them. Go attack them.'"

Leadoff hitter Haley Puzzo walked on a full count, and Machado (2 for 4, 2 runs) followed with a perfect bunt up the third-base line. Spartans third baseman Ashanthy Pardilla let the ball roll, hoping it would drift into foul territory, but it never did.

"I saw the third baseman leaning toward the middle (of the diamond)," Machado said. "so I aimed my bat more down the line."

Number 3 hitter Alex Welch (2 for 4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) followed with a fly ball to deep center field that was dropped for an error that plated pinch-runner Rachel Ferioli and put runners on second and third. Cleanup hitter Mel Rees (2 for 4) delivered an RBI single that made it 2-0, and Jenness added a two-run double for a 4-0 cushion.

"I was just making sure all my mechanics were good, and I was looking for my pitch," Jenness said. "It was middle in."

Bouldry tacked on an RBI single to make it 5-0 before St. Mary's (19-5) got out of the inning by turning a 6-4-3 double play.

"We have a very strong hitting lineup, in general," Machado said. "Every single one of us can put the ball in play, no matter what."

Middleboro was at it again in the second as Welch's two-run single pushed the lead to 7-0. By that time, the Sachems already had collected eight of the 10 hits they would get on the night.

"We had a plan," Jenness said. "Our coach always is preparing us well. We followed (the plan). We slowed down a little (after the first two innings), but right off the bat, we were strong and aggressive at the plate."

The Sachems' final run, in the seventh, came on an error when Welch got caught in a rundown between third and home and had a throw hit off her leg.

Middleboro has outscored its four playoff opponents 31-15. The Sachems blasted No. 28 Montachusett, 8-2, in the first round; edged No. 12 Fairhaven, 2-1, in the Round of 16 on Rees' walk-off single; and built a big lead and held on for a 13-12 victory over No. 4 Hudson in the quarterfinals, getting a key home run from No. 9 hitter Maddie Ryder.

"You have to earn it," Dan Sylvia said of Wednesday's fast start, "and we did because we put the time and the effort into it. We prepared for this team; we scouted this team really well. We prepared ourselves, just like we did with Hudson. And we tried to put ourselves in a position to succeed right out of the gate. One through nine, we can hit, no doubt."

Given a nice cushion to work with, Machado was outstanding, allowing only a two-out double by Emely Rodriguez in the first inning and a leadoff single by Pardilla in the fifth. She retired 14 of the last 16 batters she faced, striking out Pardilla to end the game.

"Cassidy is amazing," Bouldry raved. "I've been catching her for the past three years. She knows exactly what she's doing. I have so much respect for her. She is an amazing pitcher. All she does is work hard, and it really shows when we get into games like this."

Once upon a time (in early April), Middleboro lost three games in a row, all them close, including a 6-5 decision to Greater New Bedford Voke. Since then, the Sachems have won 20 of 21, including nine in a row.

"Honestly, no one really beats us; we beat ourselves," Bouldry said. "If we're not in the right head space or we're not hitting that day, it's completely our fault. Those losses that we had, that's on us. But we learned from that and we practiced hard and we kept working."

Middleboro got revenge on Greater New Bedford Voke with a 6-1 home win on May 28 in the regular-season finale. The state final will decide who wins the season series.

"I think we beat ourselves" in the first matchup, Jenness said, "but when we're playing our 'A' game, we're a hard team to beat. We're on our 'A' game (now). We're playing great. We're ready for this next game."

