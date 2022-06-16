ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford native's historical novel describes work life of Italian immigrants

MILFORD — Growing up in a one-room farmhouse that her father built, life was anything but easy for Milford native Catherine Marenghi.

Now 67, she recently published her third book, "Our Good Name," a historical novel based in Milford that tells the rich history of Italian immigrants who came to work in local factories and pink granite mines.

Marenghi’s family emigrated from Italy to work in those factories and start a gladiolus farm in the 1940s, but the flower became less popular in the 1950s, she said.

Her father worked at the Draper Factory while her mother managed the home.

She and her siblings lived at the farmhouse on an acre of land set away from the rest of town.

“I was always conscious of being different,” she said.

She hid the fact she grew up poor, using an outhouse instead of having indoor plumbing. Nobody ever visited her home and she always had an excuse to defer the topic.

“We went to someone else’s house for junior prom, or I would tell someone to drop me off and I would walk home,” Marenghi said.

She lived at the farmhouse for 17 years, she said. Though her family was poor, they always had enough to eat, were always loved and were well cared for. Her mother gardened and canned fruits and vegetables while her father hunted and fished.

“I lived not an unhappy life,” Marenghi said. “In many ways, I felt fortunate. A lot of my classmates had harder childhoods.”

She was her class' valedictorian at Milford High School and clawed her way out of poverty, leaving home for the first time at 18 to attend college at Tufts in Medford.

“I wanted to go off and see the world,” Marenghi said.

Marenghi worked to make a living and provide for her son as a single mother. She knew writing was her passion and wanted to publish books one day.

She was working to be able to afford when she could just write, she said.

"Our Good Name" tells the straight truth of what immigrants encountered, Marenghi said. The series of stories start in Northern Italy, in Metti, her grandfather’s village and follows the characters Stefano and Celestina through their journey to Milford and their survival in America. The characters are fictional, but the experiences they encounter are real, Marenghi said.

She will have a reading and book signing event for the book at 7 p.m. today at Memorial Hall, 30 School St.

