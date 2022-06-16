Flood Watch issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 09:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect until 11 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Increased gusty and shifting winds are possible near any thunderstorms at times through this evening. * TIMING...through 11 PM This Evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 45 MINUTES AGO