ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Spin | Morgan and Mott target white-ball dominance for England in the Netherlands

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rF4A4_0gCV9P5j00

Welcome to The Spin, the Guardian’s weekly (and free) cricket newsletter. Here’s an extract from this week’s edition. To receive the full version every Wednesday, just pop your email in below:

Alec Stewart’s memories of England’s tour of the Netherlands in the summer of 1989 are a little hazy. He was only 26, full of anticipation for his cricket career ahead and yet to make his full England debut.

“It definitely didn’t feel like playing for England, it didn’t even have the feel of playing for a Lions or an A team,” he says. “We were only there for a few days and played on matting wickets and I’d never played a game on matting in my life. We were captained by Peter Roebuck, and I have to say he didn’t leave a mark on me. I remember him saying “it doesn’t matter” after we lost a game and I found that very strange – it always matters whether you win or lose.”

Related: Brendon McCullum keeps low profile but positivity rubs off on England

It definitely mattered to the newspapers back home. England’s defeat in that first game did not go down well in a summer when the Test team were losing the Ashes 4-0 in chaotic style, plucking 29 players out of a constantly whirling cement mixer as Australia doggedly stuck to 12 men. “And so yesterday it finally happened: the worst really did come to the worst,” thundered Matthew Engel in the Guardian. “The England cricket team lost by three runs to Holland. I repeat, Holland.”

“These were the golden boys. This team … comprised precisely those youngsters whom everyone is imploring Ted Dexter to pick in place of the whipped and sour cream of English cricket.”

Rebooted Team England™ won’t make that mistake again, in a trip delayed from 2021 because of Covid. Although shorn of its multi-format players, currently making whoopee in the Test series against New Zealand, this is a strong white-ball squad who will play three ODIs, hoping to collect crucial ICC Super League points needed for 2023 World Cup qualification. It is also the first full England men’s senior side to ever tour the Netherlands.

The 14-man squad is packed full of Eoin Morgan’s favourite cocktail tipple – left-arm seamers. There are five in all, including the uncapped David Payne from Gloucestershire and Lancashire’s magnificently moustached Luke Wood – who is called up for England duties for the first time – alongside Reece Topley, David Willey and Sam Curran.

The last of these returns to the international circuit after spending the early season with Surrey recovering from a stress fracture of the lower back, while Dawid Malan pulls on the England shirt for the first time since being dropped from the Test team after the Ashes debacle of the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAj3a_0gCV9P5j00
Sam Curran is back in the international fold after recovering from injury. Photograph: Dave Vokes/Shutterstock

The tour also marks a debut for Matthew Mott , England’s new white-ball coach. Mott helped build the most successful team in women’s cricket history with Australia – a bright yellow canary that pecked relentlessly at England in the recent World Cup final in Christchurch and intimidates even as it goes through pre-match stretches. Australia were 10 leagues better than any other side on show in New Zealand – in athleticism, in dynamism and gung-ho attitude.

Mott and the Australia captain, Meg Lanning, worked well together, both similarly non-demonstrative personalities, and the England and Wales Cricket Board hierarchy hope Mott and Morgan, and white-ball heir Jos Buttler – fresh from his exploits as the highest run scorer in the IPL – will rub along in a similarly easy manner.

Mott is joined by Mark Alleyne (recently announced as the assistant coach of the Hundred side Welsh Fire) as batting coach and the Durham bowling coach Neil Killeen, alongside Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson.

The 2022 Netherlands team are no walkover, and as capable of pulling a rabbit out of a hat as they ever were (see the 2009 and 2014 World Cups). They put in a creditable performance with a young side in the recent 3-0 defeat by West Indies and during the spring tour of New Zealand.

Although missing Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe and Timm van der Gugten, remaining with their English counties, the squad includes Fred Klassen, who has made a name for himself in white-ball cricket with Kent, Essex’s Shane Snater, and Tim Pringle, the 19-year-old left-arm spinning son of the former New Zealand seamer Chris – who also played for the Netherlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ricKj_0gCV9P5j00
It will be difficult for England’s white-ball team to compete with Jonny Bairstow’s remarkable performance. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

But even as England supporters cross the channel for a rare chance to watch cricket in mainland Europe, and as the heatwave settles just in time for the first game on Friday, for once, England’s white-ball team will struggle to compete with the exploits of the Test team and the out-of-this-world Jonny Bairstow.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, David Payne, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey, Luke Wood

Netherlands squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards (wicketkeeper), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh, Shane Snater

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Aston Villa join race for Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister, 16, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Rangers & Celtic

ASTON VILLA are the latest club to keep tabs on Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister. Steven Gerrard's Clarets have joined a growing queue of admirers currently tracking the 16-year-old attacking midfielder. Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic are already monitoring McAllister, who is the son of former Scotland international Jamie McAllister.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Fred Klaassen
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Vivian Kingma
Person
Reece Topley
The Independent

Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international

England kick off the international rugby union summer with the traditional curtain-raiser against invitational side Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon.Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia - the home country of head coach Eddie Jones.Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié - mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year - and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad. England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: Latest updates and build-up to kick-off today“We have a good balance...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#England#International Cricket#Test Cricket#Lions
The Guardian

Burning planet: why are the world’s heatwaves getting more intense?

When the temperature readings started to come through from Antarctic weather stations in early March, scientists at first thought there might have been some mistake. Temperatures, which should have been cooling rapidly as the south pole’s brief summer faded, were soaring – at the Vostok station, about 800 miles from the geographic south pole, thermometers recorded a massive 15C hotter than the previous all-time record, while at Terra Nova coastal base the water hovered above freezing, unheard of for the time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Why is Google so alarmed by the prospect of a sentient machine?

Humans are, as someone once observed, “language animals”, implying that the ability to communicate linguistically is unique to humans. Over the last decade, machine-learning researchers, most of whom work for the big tech companies, have been labouring to disprove that proposition. In 2020, for example, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab based in San Francisco, unveiled GPT-3, the third iteration of a huge language model that used “deep learning” technology to create a machine that can compose plausible English text.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

The Guardian

319K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy