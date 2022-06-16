ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Classic summer conditions have fish biting shallow and deep

By Will Geraghty
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wFlO_0gCV9HH900

Here in Southwest Florida anglers have had to contend with heat, humidity and varying conditions. While these classic summer conditions have anglers prospecting early and late for a bite, the fish don’t seem to mind as the action has been outstanding shallow and deep.

Calmer conditions have offshore aficionados pushing out to water depths greater than 85 feet and finding fast reef fish action. These longer runs beyond 35 nautical miles remain a requisite for anglers searching for consistent keeper red grouper catches. While a scattering of keeper-sized red grouper can be caught inside that mark, it is best to make the deeper run to ensure catching success.

Previously: Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Conditions great to reel in snook and tarpon

More: Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Heavy rains impacted inshore spots, forcing anglers to adjust

While working the deep grouper grounds, expect an eclectic variety of snapper to take the bait as well. Small profile natural cut/live baits rigged on light tackle will keep the snapper rods bent and the fish coming over the rail.

Remember anglers, it is paramount to keep current with state/federal regulations as each variety of snapper possesses a different size limit and daily bag limit.

Remaining out beyond the horizon, June 17 marks the commencement of the recreational Gulf red snapper season. The highly anticipated opening allows recreational anglers a two fish limit per day through July 31. Thereafter, the fishery will reopen in the fall for a mixed bag of weekend dates.

Closer to shore and within the nearshore arena, many of the artificial fish havens are producing epic barracuda battles, permit runs, grinding tug-o-war fights with goliath grouper, and a scattering of Spanish mackerel and shark.

Anglers looking to cash in on this action should show up on the wreck scene armed with a well full of live herring/sardines/shrimp, and blue runners. Colorful tube lures and large chunks of natural baits can also be effectively cast, trolled, and deployed throughout the entire water column resulting in fast action hookups.

Offshore: Aboard his Port O Call Marina-based charter boat the Ms. B. Haven, Capt. Robert Holzinger has been treating his clients to steady Gulf wreck and artificial reef fishing. Successfully targeting a variety of exciting species, Holzinger has been returning to the dock with vibrant catches and arm-weary anglers.

Concentrating on select artificial structures in water depths up to 60 feet, Holzinger is keeping his groups hooked up to permit and cobia casting live crabs and herring while at anchor or on a slow drift. Heavy chumming tactics also yielded mangrove, lane, and yellowtail snapper for his Ms. B. Haven crews.

Naples/Estero Bay: “The weather has been warm and the conditions up and down in the waters around Naples and Marco Island,” said Capt. Pat Gould. “The outside water has been churned up a bit by onshore winds and the backwaters still have a fair amount of fresh water.”

Gould has been working the middle and back bays in areas protected from the wind possessing clean moving water. Casting live sardine, shrimp, and jigs close to current swept points has equaled snook, redfish, and jack crevalle hookups for his anglers.

Gould recommends fishing early and close to the open Gulf waters for best results.

Ten Thousand Islands: “Less angling effort has had a positive impact in the upper Ten Thousand Islands”, said Capt. Chris Turner. “Typical for June, less lines in the water during the weekdays have the fish eager to bite.”

Turner has enjoyed great success presenting live sardines near current swept points and into deeper mangrove shoreline pockets. Taking the bait for Turner was a steady pick of snook, redfish, and mangrove snapper.

Inside the passes south of Marco Island and during the early morning hours, Turner and company enjoyed tarpon catching success. Presenting live threadfin herring and crabs under a cork, tarpon up to 125 pounds were hooked, lost and successfully landed.

If you have a report to share email captwill@naplessportfishing.com

Anglers, email your photos to news@naplesnews.com and we will compile your images into an online gallery that’s featured each Thursday morning at www.naplesnews.com. Do not submit photos of fish caught illegally.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Classic summer conditions have fish biting shallow and deep

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Fishing#Deep Water#Fresh Fish#Finding Fish#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy