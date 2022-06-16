ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Juneteenth celebrations, Children's Festival: 11 things to do on Seacoast this weekend

By Jane Murphy, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8N31_0gCV9FVh00

It's going to be a busy weekend on the Seacoast with many Juneteenth events, an arts festival in Exeter, the Prescott Park concert series and Halcyon Music Festival kicking off and, as if that wasn't enough, the Somersworth International Children's Festival will fill the small city with family fun.

Josh Ritter opens Prescott Park concert series

On Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will open the Prescott Park Arts Festival summer concert series on the banks of the Piscataqua River in Prescott Park. Suggested donation is $10 per person. All reservations for the tables and blankets closest to the stage are full, but you can still bring your own blanket or chair, and get your summer of fun started.

Halcyon Music Festival kicks off

The 2022 Halcyon Music Festival returns to the stage June 16-25 with six unique chamber music programs. Halcyon Music Festival brings 21 world-class musicians together to live, rehearse and perform over the span of just 10 days. The performances are held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Concerts begin Thursday, June 16 with “Music and Strife,” featuring works by Strauss, Shostakovich, and Dvořák, and run June 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25 with concerts each evening. Visit halcyonmusicfestival.org/concerts for tickets and program info.

New Hope Baptist Church to hold Juneteenth celebration

On Friday June 17, at 5:30 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 263 Peverly Hill Road, will hold a Juneteenth Celebration titled "Juneteenth 2022: Acknowledging the Struggle, Celebrating the Resilience." The program will feature Dr. Shari Robinson, Assistant Vice Provost in Student Life of the University of New Hampshire as the keynote speaker. Come and enjoy music and poetry from The Voices of New Hope Choir, Rock My Soul, TJ Wheeler and others. A light dinner will be available from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall. There is no admission fee. Attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or toiletry item for the Gather food pantry's "Meals 4 Kids" program. For a complete list of needed items, go to themusichall.org/events/fill-the-hall-2022. Monetary donations will be accepted for the Frances M. Satchell Scholarship Fund.

Somersworth International Children's Festival this weekend

The 40th Somersworth International Children's Festival and pre-festival celebration will take place Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18.

Friday night's celebration starts at 6 p.m. at Somersworth High School, with live music featuring the popular Wayne from Maine and Bad Breath Microphone, food and fireworks. Bring your blankets and chairs. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street in Somersworth will be transformed into a vibrant street festival filled with lots of fun for the kids, yummy food, craft and retail vendors, educational exhibits, and more.

Main Street will have two stages with music and performances from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Main Stage will feature popular local bands and the World Cultures Stage will feature Islandside starting at 10 a.m., Carol Coronis at 11 a.m., McDonough-Grimes Irish Dance at noon, Indonesian music and dance from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., and the Burlington Taiko Group from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The trolley will provide free transportation back and forth from Main Street to the Noble Pines Park, where from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there'll be kids' activities and performers. The City Splash Pad will also be open.

For information, visit the Somersworth Festival Association's Facebook page or nhfestivals.org.

Kittery Block Party is back

The Kittery Block Party will return this Saturday, June 18 after taking two years off due to the pandemic. The free street carnival celebration will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and feature 140 vendors, food served by Rose’s Spring Rolls, a food truck well-known in the Kittery Food Truck Pod circle, as well as by The Black Birch and Ore Nell’s Barbecue, and live music all day. Visit kitteryblockparty.org.

Check out the Sand Sculpting Classic at Hampton Beach

This weekend, 200 tons of sand will be transformed into amazing sculptures on Hampton Beach during three-day sand sculpting competition. The 10 best sand sculptors in the world will vie for $25,000 in prizes. The sculptures will remain standing and will be illuminated at night until Sunday, June 26.

Exeter Arts Fest on Saturday

The Exeter Arts Fest will take place Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Exeter and on Swasey Parkway. There'll be 20 art vendors, a Singer-Songwriter Tent featuring Dyer Holiday, Todd Hearon, Darien Castro, Artty Francoeur, Kaia Mack, Christopher Voss; food from Friends 4 Oba; face-painting and kids' activities; the 5 Freedoms Concert on the Lawn from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Independence Museum; and a Juneteenth Block Party from 1 to 3 p.m. on The Pavilion Stage in Swasey Parkway, which will feature Tiffany Colston & Band, Bless Robinson, MZ Starr, Crystal Lezama and TCS Youth Artists. There'll also be a Juneteenth Jazz concert featuring The Marcus Rabb Quartet at 4 p.m. in Exeter Town Hall where an art show Juno 2022 will also take place from noon to 6 p.m. Laura Harper Lake will have a solo exhibition "Vivid & Vulnerable Vessels" from noon to 3 p.m. at Foundation Art Space. Suggested donation for the festival is $10 per person; $20 per family. Pre-event cashless donations can be made at portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/exeter-arts-music-fest.

Howard University Gospel Choir to perform

As part of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire's Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, the Howard Gospel Choir will perform a concert, “Let it Shine: The Howard Gospel Choir Sings The Gospel” at The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

The Howard Gospel Choir is unique in that it is the first collegiate choir of its kind in the world, comprising more than 70 students, alumni and community members of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The concert is at 4 p.m. and tickets are available at themusichall.org.

'Uproar' performance at African Burying Ground

On Sunday, June 19, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will present a step dance performance program produced by Najee Brown's Theater by the People company, entitled, “Uproar: A Celebration of African American Creativity.“ "Uproar" is a high-energy performance that introduces audiences to the unique lineages of African American dance demonstrating how enslaved people on American soil used stepping as a vehicle for communication, self-expression, and joy. The 2 p.m. performance is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed. For information about how to watch online, visit blackheritagetrailnh.org/juneteenth-celebration-2022.

Participate in creating a public art mural

Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire will close its Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 20, with the creation of a public art piece in a program entitled, “The Art of Erasure: Gone But Never Forgotten.” Award-winning public artist Napoleon Jones-Henderson will lead a community workshop and street art project where participants will create a piece that the community will paint on a Portsmouth street. As the art fades, a video recording will be made to document its erasure. Participants will attend workshops to develop the piece on Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Portsmouth Music and Arts Center. Visit blackheritagetrailnh.org/juneteenth-celebration-2022 to register for the workshops. On Monday, the public can join participants beginning at 8 a.m. to paint the mural in the parking lot at People's United Bank, 325 State St., Portsmouth. For more info, visit blackheritagetrailnh.org/juneteenth-celebration-2022/

Paul McCartney tribute concert

On Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m., there'll be a celebration of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday at the Press Room in Portsmouth with Taylor O’Donnell, Chris Klaxton and Meta-Beat members, Mark Shilansky, Eric Byers, Mark Poniatowski and Les Harris Jr. performing the music of The Beatles as well as their solo material with a jazz twist. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Doors for this 18-plus show open at 5 p.m. Visit pressroomnh.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Several New Hampshire cities plan Pride celebrations this month

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several cities in New Hampshire are hosting events to celebrate Pride Month. Manchester is hosting its first Pride parade Saturday, and preparations are underway for events in Portsmouth and Nashua. Seacoast Outright is gearing up for its Pride celebration on June 25 in Portsmouth. "I think...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Make a Splash at These 7 New Hampshire and Maine Water Parks

We don't know about you, but all these announcements from amusement parks about 2022 reopening dates are getting us absolutely stoked for summer. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, will be opening their doors to the public on May 28. Soon, you'll once again be able to conquer the Untamed and Yankee Cannonball roller coasters, take a spin on the Xtreme Frisbee, or soar in the sky on Da Vinci's Dream.
SALEM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Exeter, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Society
Somersworth, NH
Society
Exeter, NH
Society
City
Somersworth, NH
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the History of Garrison Hill Tower in Dover, New Hampshire?

The name may be familiar to you, cause perhaps you've been there before. Or, maybe this is the first time you're hearing of Garrison Hill Tower, situated off of Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire. Despite living in New Hampshire her whole life, this writer hadn't heard of this spot until she was in high school, so no worries if you didn't know it existed.
DOVER, NH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ossipee, NH

Native Americans previously lived in this town, formerly known as Ossipee Corner. The town shares a name with an ancient volcanic range west of Ossipee, Maine. You can still see volcanic "ring dike" from the Ossipee Mountains around the town. After the last Ice Age, the glaciers left gravel and...
OSSIPEE, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ritter
nshoremag.com

Top Five North Shore Golf Courses for Father’s Day This Weekend

With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore. Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.
BEVERLY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seacoast#Arts Festival#Music Festival#Art Museum#Public Art#Localevent#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Baptist Church
WMUR.com

New Hampshire woman celebrates milestone 109th birthday

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua woman celebrated her 109th birthday on Wednesday. Ruth Magnuson Brown was born in 1913 in Pennsylvania, the oldest of 10 children. She lives at Langdon Place of Nashua, a senior living community she has called home for the past seven years. News 9 spoke...
NASHUA, NH
Boston Globe

Listed: A waterfront home in Westford with decks and views galore

Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
WESTFORD, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Burlington, MA

Escape the bigger cities and experience the vibrant town of Burlington, Massachusetts. While it is just a short drive away from Massachusetts' top attractions, Burlington is a destination in and of itself. In Yorkshire, England, the town of Bridlington is said to have inspired Burlington's name. However, this has never...
BURLINGTON, MA
thewindhameagle.com

Voters in Windham and Raymond make voices heard on Primary Day

Maine Primary Day saw steady turnout in both Windham and Raymond as important issues were decided and candidates were chosen for the general election in November. Voting in Windham was conducted at the Windham High School's Auxiliary Gym with voters in Raymond casting ballots at Jordan-Small Middle School. Voters in both Windham and Raymond were asked to approve or reject the RSU 14 proposed budget with Windham voters also asked to approve or reject a proposed sewer project for North Windham.
WINDHAM, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Q97.9

You Could Be the Next Keeper of This Remote New England Lighthouse

Thousands of people flock to New England each and every summer to take in the beauty of the ocean and to lay their eyes on a signature coastline dwelling: a classic New England lighthouse. While most people just want to visit, snap a photo and move on, what if you could become a lighthouse's keeper for an entire summer? An opportunity has arisen as the Bakers Island Light Station is looking for a new keeper for the summer of 2023.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine, mother arrested

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A brother and sister at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday morning were found safe and are back home. Police said the two children were abducted Thursday night from a home they share with their grandmother and legal guardian in Somersworth. New Hampshire State Police reported Friday morning that the children had been found in South Portland, Maine, with their biological mother.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy