ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Piping plovers threaten Hampton Beach Fourth of July fireworks

By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHjLe_0gCV9Ecy00

HAMPTON — Hampton Beach’s firework spectacle for Fourth of July is hinging on a nest of federally protected piping plovers across from Bernie’s, projected to hatch days before the holiday weekend.

There were two nests that caused Memorial Day fireworks to be canceled, one near A Street and the Ashworth by the Sea Hotel, the other on the sand across from Bernie’s Beach Bar on the corner of L Street. The nest near A Street has hatched and its young moved on, but the nest near Bernie’s was laid later than usual, according to Fish and Game biologist Brendan Clifford, and now the hatch date is projected to be around June 27 to 29.

“If they hatch on schedule, it’s going to be the last week of June, sometime in that window,” Clifford told Hampton Beach Village District commissioners in their monthly meeting June 8. “If that happens, then we should be all set for fireworks on the Fourth of July.”

The birds are federally protected as a threatened species. Efforts to protect the plover species are being made in other coastal communities like Ogunquit, Maine and throughout Massachusetts and along the East Coast. Their numbers are improving in New England but struggling elsewhere down the coast, according to Clifford.

Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic:‘Greatest Show in Sand' returns.

The plovers have been nesting in proximity to the fireworks at Hampton Beach for the last three summers, brought on by a combination of open sand when the coronavirus pandemic caused beaches to close, as well as growth in the birds’ population.

Previously, the plovers nested at the southern end of beach, where there was no impact on the fireworks.

Disturbances to the nest in front of Bernie’s could keep the birds from properly incubating the eggs, which is why Clifford advised people respect boundaries like the rope that has sectioned off the nests from beachgoers.

Fireworks are not specifically prohibited, but Clifford advised commissioners any disturbance to the nests could result in fines to those who cause them. The nest is within a half-mile of where the fireworks go off, which Clifford said is close enough to disrupt the birds.

“If something happens and they happen to still be incubating on the Fourth of July, then it’s going to be an issue,” Clifford said. He said if the eggs go unhatched, the birds might stay on them longer than their typical incubation period. A nest in front of the Ashworth by the Sea hotel last year went unhatched and the parents sat on them for about 45 days before abandoning them.

“That kind of variable is unknown at this point, how long they’ll incubate if they don’t hatch,” Clifford said. “We want them to hatch and move out of there, but there’s some unknown component here.”

Red seaweed:It's taking over the Gulf of Maine. That’s bad news for cunner fish.

Can anything be done about the plovers?

Clifford told commissioners they or the state could apply for a habitat conservation plan with the federal government that would allow them to discourage the birds from nesting near the fireworks in the future. Those plans, acquired through the Fish and Wildlife Service, require applicants to demonstrate they will improve the plover’s habitat elsewhere, which Clifford said can be costly.

Clifford said the applicant is typically the property owner, Hampton Beach’s sand being on state property. He told commissioners that New Hampshire State Parks would likely be the applicant and that state Fish and Game would work closely with them. State Parks did not respond to an inquiry into whether they were interested in pursuing the permit this week.

Massachusetts communities like Cape Cod have been working under a habitat conservation plan for several years now that allows them more beach access while fostering the plover population.

In Orleans, Massachusetts, federal authorities allowed for electric enclosures with bait to be installed on the beach to attract predators that threaten plovers and expose them to the electricity, deterring them from returning, according to a story in 2015 by WBUR.

At the same time, tourists using off-road vehicles were granted more access to beaches near piping plover areas at certain times. Orleans Selectman John Hodgson said at the time that the plan was meant to “get some balance back" as the plover population began impacting beachgoers, according to WBUR.

The cost to the town of Orleans to allow the self-escort program was $60,573, according to WBUR, the program having a five-year window that has since passed. Orleans town officials did not return phone calls seeking clarity on how the cost was determined.

Hampton Beach Ocean Wok:Founder Matthew Fan returns to revive restaurant

Plovers disrupt more than fireworks

The plovers have also disrupted Seabrook’s beach raking operations, the town announced this week on social media. Town Manager Bill Manzi said he has been told the eggs will likely hatch in the coming weeks so the operations can resume. He said the town wants residents to be aware of the plovers so they do not think the raking is being neglected for any other reason.

“People sort of think we’re not raking the beach because we don’t want to, or there’s some other priority,” Manzi said. “It’s definitely hindered our operations.”

Plovers are also being protected in Maine, monitored by Maine Audubon in communities along the coast. Laura Zitske, Maine Audubon’s coastal birds project director, said the southernmost community with plovers is Ogunquit, where there are 19 nesting pairs and about 35 chicks. She said making the tourist community and piping plovers coexist takes a lot of communication and work to succeed, but she believes Ogunquit has demonstrated that is possible.

“We have a lot of partners that we communicate with extensively,” Zitske said. “We work together so that people can enjoy the beach and plovers can also nest and raise their young.”

What will Hampton Beach do?

Hampton Beach Village District Commissioner Chuck Rage said he is waiting to learn more about what a habitat conservation plan could look like at Hampton Beach. Even though the state is the property owner, the Village District commissioners and other local beach officials maintain a relationship with state parks officials.

“Is it going to be $5,000, or is it going to be $50,000?” Rage said.

Costs to applicants for a habitat conservation plan depend on a variety of factors, said Carolyn Mostello, a coastal waterbird biologist for MassWildlife. She said municipalities that agree to pay into a mitigation fund to help the birds pay $6,000 per pair, the figure derived from a settlement related to an oil spill in Buzzard’s Bay that impacted plovers.

“We have sites that are impacting more pairs, and costs them more money. Sites that are impacting fewer pairs, it’s costing them less money,” Mostello said.

Hampton Beach 2022:What's new? Shops, eateries, shows and more

Comparing Hampton to towns in Massachusetts is difficult, said Fish and Wildlife Service biologist David Simmons, since the variables that determine each plan permit are vastly different. He said the process of acquiring such a permit would involve discussion between the town, the state, the Fish and Wildlife Service and any number of other stakeholders.

“Because they are site-specific, it’s really difficult to say how it would shake out,” Simmons said.

Rage said if it's too costly, fireworks may need to wait until July moving forward.

“We’ll do what we have to do,” Rage said. “We’ve got to protect the birds.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Multiple agencies were responding to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told WMTW that a 72-foot yacht caught fire late this afternoon in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth,...
NEW CASTLE, NH
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Editorial: Graffiti in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, we are blessed by natural beauty all around us. The Seacoast, the lakes and North Country are undeniably stunning. In the heart of our cities, we can also find peace in our parks, open spaces and trails. Take this beautiful spot on the Merrimack River in Manchester....
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, NH
Lifestyle
City
Seabrook, NH
Hampton, NH
Pets & Animals
City
Hampton, NH
State
Massachusetts State
Hampton, NH
Government
WMUR.com

Forklift rolls into water at yacht club in Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Crews in Wolfeboro are preparing to finish cleaning a fuel leak after a forklift fell in the water at the Wolfeboro Corinthian Yacht Club. The Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department said the forklift rolled down the boat ramp after it stalled Friday morning. Staff and responding firefighters were...
WOLFEBORO, NH
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

At least five reported motorcycle deaths this week in New Hampshire

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia Motorcycle Week ends Sunday, but there have been at least five motorcyclists killed since the week began. Police said drivers and bikers should be cautious and not drive while under the influence. A Derry road was shut down after a motorcyclist was killed early Saturday...
LACONIA, NH
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Beaches#Beach Sand#Fish#Plover#Bernie S Beach Bar
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best hot dogs in New Hampshire

Our viewers told us where to find the best hot dogs in New Hampshire. Viewers say they love the 1/4-pound dogs at Route 16 Dairy Bar and the large variety of toppings to choose from. 4. Junkyard Dogs in Ossipee. Many viewers love Junkyard Dogs, a food truck based in...
RESTAURANTS
laconiadailysun.com

Destination Laconia: The Brazilians of Bike Week

LACONIA — It's no secret Laconia Motorcycle Week brings faces from across America. Lakes Region residents see license plates from as far away as California or as near as New Hampshire. But what are the chances of two Brazilians bumping into one another on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee?
LACONIA, NH
WMTW

Missing children found safe in Maine, police say

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — Update: The children who were the subject of an amber alert Friday were found safe in South Portland Friday morning, Somersworth, New Hampshire Police announced. Police initially said the children and mother were found at a hotel in South Portland, but South Portland Police say they were found in a car parked behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Western Avenue.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WMUR.com

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine, mother arrested

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A brother and sister at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday morning were found safe and are back home. Police said the two children were abducted Thursday night from a home they share with their grandmother and legal guardian in Somersworth. New Hampshire State Police reported Friday morning that the children had been found in South Portland, Maine, with their biological mother.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Boston Globe

Listed: A waterfront home in Westford with decks and views galore

Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
WESTFORD, MA
whdh.com

Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMTW

Impact Weather: Thunderstorms could cause wind damage across Maine

A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Maine & New Hampshire that will arrive in Portland and the seacoast around lunchtime Friday. These storms could strengthen into a strong or severe storm. The main risk is for damaging winds and small hail. As always lightning and heavy rainfall will make these storms dangerous. Some storms in Maine were already getting strong by 9:30 Friday morning.
PORTLAND, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy