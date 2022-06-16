ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Chillicothe and Ross County Library LGBTQ+ book club creates safe, inclusive space

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LT0Lt_0gCV9DkF00

CHILLICOTHE— The Chillicothe and Ross County Library's LGBTQ+ book club, named "Friends of Dorothy," creates a safe, inclusive space for the community to gather and discuss books with LGBTQ+ authors, characters and themes.

The book club was created in January in response to requests for a similar program. The library partnered with the First Capital Pride Coalition to recruit members and advertise the event.

Liz Gibbons-Camp, Adult Services Manager for the Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library, said the books are chosen based on reviews and staff suggestions. The club primarily reads fiction but aims to read a variety of genres.

"It's not about picking something that everybody's going to enjoy reading or would pick for themselves," Gibbons-Camp said. " In fact, if it's something they never would have picked up off the shelf, that's excellent, as far as I'm concerned. But things that people will enjoy talking about."

The club meets monthly at the Chillicothe-Ross County Public Library, or outside when possible. The small group openly discusses average book club topics, like morality, relationships and coming of age, as well as LGBTQ+ topics.

Cat Thatcher Bowen, Vice President of First Capital Pride, said the club has encouraged her to read books she wouldn't have otherwise. She said that this is one of the first official LGBTQ+ book clubs in existence.

The club has read books like "The Color Purple" by Alice Walker, "The House in the Cerulean Sea" by TJ Klun, and most recently, "Fingersmith" by Sarah Waters.

Ridley Tonn with the library leads the book club with discussion questions and insights into the book. When choosing a book each month, they try to find diverse books.

"I try to get a variety of different queer authors with different sexualities and backgrounds," Tonn said. "I look at everything, race, age, I try to pick different genres... hopefully, it gives other humans the opportunity to expand viewpoints."

Friends of Dorothy will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m.  Aug. 1 at the AmVets Shelter in Yoctangee Park to discuss the book "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuoung. Contact the library at (740) 702-4145 for more information.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe and Ross County Library LGBTQ+ book club creates safe, inclusive space

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Gazette

CF fundraiser planned for Saturday

The fourth annual fundraiser for Ava’s Magical Unicorns to support efforts to fight and cure cystic fibrosis will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Paint Aerie 1325 in Greenfield on, Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fundraiser will include a car show, poker...
GREENFIELD, OH
iheart.com

Lots to see and do locally!

We’re closing in on the Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend and there’ll be plenty of events going on for folks to take part in. Juneteenth, which celebrates the official emancipation of black slaves in 1865, takes place on Sunday. Chillicothe’s Pump House Center for the Arts, along with help from the Ross County NAACP, have been hosting a month-long Juneteenth commemoration with multiple activities and an art exhibit celebrating artists of color. That’ll be on display at the Pump House until June 26th.Father’s Day takes place on Sunday as well, and there’ll be several local events that you can take dad to starting tonight.There’s a Boogie on the Blacktop this evening at the Elks Lodge on Second Street. That’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. That’ll offer food and drink and music. It’ll be $5.00 to get and free to veterans with an ID.The Outdoor Drama Tecumseh is also now underway for its 50th season with evening performances at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is also allowing folks to fish in public waters this weekend without need of a fishing license. On Saturday, there’s a Monster Truck Show taking place at the Ross County Fairgrounds.If you don’t mind taking a trip to Waynseville on Saturday, you’ll find the Celtic Fest going on there. On Saturday night, Kenworth holds its first ever Truck Parade in downtown Chillicothe. That’ll begin at 8:00 p.m. Saturday and will feature a procession of over 50 trucks, mostly built at the Kenworth Plant in Chillicothe.It’ll be nice and sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures far more comfortable than of late. The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

10 Fun and Unusual Things to Do in Columbus

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Chillicothe, OH
Society
Ross County, OH
Government
Chillicothe, OH
Government
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Fair Starts This Weekend

PICKAWAY – It’s time for the fair! Goats, Sheep, poultry, and cattle move in this week along with the Alpacas and Horses. AG takes over the fairgrounds over the weekend, and the midway opens on Monday for a week-long celebration at the Pickaway County Fair. Everyday day starting...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth remembers community icon Jeremy Burnside

PORTSMOUTH – The Southern Ohio community lost one of its biggest advocates this week with the passing of local attorney and entrepreneur Jeremy Burnside. Burnside, born June 28, 1978, was a graduate of Charleston University. He later received his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, West Virginia. He moved to Portsmouth in 2009 to start his firm, Burnside Law.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Farm and Dairy

Exploring the past and present in Athens Co.

When it comes to sharing similar interests with my kids, I average about 50% in commonality. When my boys talk about motors and archery, it goes in one ear and out the other. However, when my oldest daughter suggested a sunset hike, I was 100% in on the adventure. We...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Walker
sciotopost.com

Update: Fast Freeze Still Renovating Complete Remodel

CIRCEVILLLE – As reported before, Circleville Fast freeze is currently closed and will reopen with the same traditions as it has held for years. In 2020 owner of the building passed away and since then it has been operated by Karen Nagel who posted a heartfelt statement on Facebook on February 15th, “Well it’s closing day. At 4:30 it’s paper signing time. Today I will lock the door to Circleville Fast Freeze for the last time. Such an emotional day. But I know Paul is proud of me. And when one door closes another one opens. I can do this!! With tears in my eyes but I can do this!! Thanks to all my Amazing friends & Family for all of your support & love to help me make this transition. Love you all so much.”
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wcbe.org

Protesters call controversial Ohio House bill an 'educational gag order'

Opponents gathered in Columbus to protest against a bill that would ban educators from teaching about certain concepts related to race, sexual orientation, and more. Those who gathered cheered as speakers outlined what they see as specific problems with the controversial legislation. The bill, HB616, would ban the teaching of...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Clubs#Earth#Racism#First Capital Pride
columbusmonthly.com

City Quotient: Columbus' Lost Downtown Market

The Greyhound bus station south of Town Street pretty much fills up that block. What was there before the station was built? Bounded by Town, Rich, South Third and South Fourth streets, this block was on the 1812 Columbus plat and saw a lot of history. By 1856, most of its street frontage had buildings: a church, commercial structures, houses and a school.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo elephant diagnosed with potentially fatal virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced 13-year-old Asian Elephant, Beco, has tested positive for active Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. EEHV is a life-threatening health issue for some elephants living in the wild, sanctuaries and zoos worldwide. In severe EEHV cases, a high virus level in an elephant can cause progressive hemorrhagic or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
650
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy