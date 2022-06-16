ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic 2022: Master sculptors share how they create art.

By Aqeel Hisham, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago

HAMPTON — Sculptor John Gowdy quoted Albert Einstein as he pounded up his pile of sand Wednesday for the 2022 Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic .

“Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world,” Gowdy said.

The New Jersey native was planning a sculpture that features a stack of books to represent education.

‘Greatest Show in Sand': Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3qKl_0gCV9Byn00

The Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is back for its 22nd year, featuring an international field of 10 world-class master sand sculptors. With over $25,000 worth of prizes on the line, sculptors have three days, Thursday through Saturday, to create their masterpieces in the sand only using sand and water.

Judging on Saturday is based on overall impact, or "wow factor," and technical skill and degree of difficulty. It includes a People’s Choice Award, with voting by the public from 1 to 3 p.m.  The award ceremony will take place Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday was “Pound Up Day,” in which sculptors “pounded up” their sand into a solid base held up by rectangular-shaped scaffolding.

Decorator crabs: The amazing spider crustaceans found in Hampton Beach tidepools

Gowdy is a retired firefighter of 27 years. He found the love of sand sculpting while doing the thing he loves most – spending a day at the beach with his family. At one point they formed a sand sculpting team called the “Rowdy Gowdys.” Now, Gowdy continues his passion and has been a sand sculptor for the past 33 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQAd1_0gCV9Byn00

Bruce Phillips might be this season’s rookie in Hampton, but he is no stranger to the world of sand sculpting. With around three decades of experience under his belt, Phillips’ passion for sand sculpting came from an exhibit he saw at a mall.

“I was blown away, I just didn’t register the size in the mass of the material he was doing,” he recalled, “And it was all sculpted by hand.”

Intrigued, Phillips began being an apprentice for that sculptor. After multiple weekends of shoveling sand, Phillips was taught different tricks and sculpting techniques.

‘Grandparent scam’ arrests in Hampton: Two charged for allegedly targeting victims twice

“I started to take more and more time off from work to do sand work,” said Phillips. “Pretty soon I just went full time with (sand work). It has given me the opportunity to travel all over the world.”

The Californian said his favorite sand sculpting competition was in Japan, an event he has been participating in for the past 22 years.

“It’s invitation-only,” said Phillips. “It’s one of the events that when you’re asked to go, you don’t say no.”

While almost all of the sculptors are using a rectangular-shaped scaffolding made of wood, Carl Jara’s is round and made of flexible plastic sheet.

“I like to use round forms because I’m less likely to injure myself… (the rectangular base made from wood) has splinters and nails, and they’re heavy,” said Jara. “I’m struck with a round-based sculpture but I can do a lot with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uz9tS_0gCV9Byn00

Jara used to compete seven or eight times per year. Now, having founded a booming business, he only competes about three to four times a year. Jara has created sand sculptures for multiple famous companies such as the Daytona 500 as well as Disneyland.

Reigning champion Abe Waterman, who won last year’s event with his sculpture titled “Empty,” said his sculpture will have to be a surprise for the judges.

Donut Love: Couple looking to sell popular shops to ‘right person.’ Oliveiras explain why.

Waterman said his 15 years of experience in the industry started from “a series of bad choices” that led him to his passion. Though the Prince Edward Island native is also familiar with ice and wood sculpting, he said he is most comfortable with sand sculpting.

“Every place has its advantages and disadvantages,” he said. “The sand here is some of the best we got to work with so I really enjoy that I get to push the limitations.”

The sand the sculptors use is not from Hampton Beach. Competition organizer Greg Grady brings in 200 tons of the finest quality of sand from Hudson for the competition each year.

“You’re as good as your sand,” said Greg Grady Jr., Grady’s son and one of the competitors. “I’ve traveled the world and this is my full-time job, part of the job is finding good quality sand.”

His concept for this competition is “Wyvern Whisper,” an inspiration that came to him from the imagery of the mythological two-legged dragon known as wyverns. But much like other sculptors, he said his concept is still evolving and visitors will have to wait until the sculpture is done.

Dining out: Chef Huang's Asian Fusion reviving Portsmouth restaurant space at Shio's former home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvhUV_0gCV9Byn00

Grady Sr. started the competition in 2000, which has now become a Hampton Beach tradition. He is the head judge and serves as the tie-breaking vote for a three-judge panel, which includes Gov. Chris Sununu this year.

Jara, who has been sand sculpting for 22 years, said he favored competing at Hampton Beach because of the sand as well as the kind treatment.

“They have the best sand in the circuit and the organizers treat us like kings and queens here,” said Jara. “It’s one place in the world where it could be pouring rain and a great audience will still show up to watch and support us.”

Who are the 2022 master sculptors at Hampton Beach?

Abe Waterman

Melineige Beauregard

Karen Fralich

Chris Guinto

Greg Grady Jr.

Justin Gordon

Carl Jara

John Gowdy

Rusty Croft

Bruce Phillips

2021 Sand Sculpting competition: Check out last year's winners in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic 2022: Master sculptors share how they create art.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Listed: A waterfront home in Westford with decks and views galore

Summer weather in New England may be fleeting, but this waterfront Westford home offers endless opportunities to take advantage of the warmth — and the views. The three-story colonial is set back from the street, allowing for unobstructed views of Nabnasset Pond from nearly every room. The 2,329-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and just as many decks, one of which has a built-in hot tub.
WESTFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the History of Garrison Hill Tower in Dover, New Hampshire?

The name may be familiar to you, cause perhaps you've been there before. Or, maybe this is the first time you're hearing of Garrison Hill Tower, situated off of Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire. Despite living in New Hampshire her whole life, this writer hadn't heard of this spot until she was in high school, so no worries if you didn't know it existed.
DOVER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, NH
Lifestyle
Hampton, NH
Entertainment
City
Hampton, NH
WMTW

72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Multiple agencies were responding to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard told WMTW that a 72-foot yacht caught fire late this afternoon in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth,...
NEW CASTLE, NH
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. If you love ribs and BBQ, the Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival is where you want to be this summer. It’s back and it’s bigger and better than ever!
MERRIMACK, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Bruce Phillips
Wbaltv.com

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through Massachusetts front yard

A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
WMUR.com

Several New Hampshire cities plan Pride celebrations this month

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several cities in New Hampshire are hosting events to celebrate Pride Month. Manchester is hosting its first Pride parade Saturday, and preparations are underway for events in Portsmouth and Nashua. Seacoast Outright is gearing up for its Pride celebration on June 25 in Portsmouth. "I think...
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
TEWKSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptors#Public Art#Kings And Queens#Hampton Beach Master#The Hampton Beach Sand
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
WMUR.com

Forklift rolls into water at yacht club in Wolfeboro

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Crews in Wolfeboro are preparing to finish cleaning a fuel leak after a forklift fell in the water at the Wolfeboro Corinthian Yacht Club. The Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department said the forklift rolled down the boat ramp after it stalled Friday morning. Staff and responding firefighters were...
WOLFEBORO, NH
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
digboston.com

Dig This: The Return Of the Boston Seafood Festival

The event supports the “preservation of our seafood and maritime heritage as essential to our common health/wealth”. Big news for seafood fanatics near and far. Drumroll please …. After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Seafood Festival will the return on Sunday, August 7 to the Boston Fish Pier in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Inside the US Open food concessions at Brookline's Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Thousands of people are enjoying a rare event in Massachusetts, the U.S. Open, being hosted through Sunday at Brookline's "The Country Club." Hot food was a hot item at the U.S. Open Day 2 in Brookline. Spectators were taking advantage of what they called reasonable prices...
BROOKLINE, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy