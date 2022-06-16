Atlantic sturgeon: Endangered ‘prehistoric-looking’ fish spotted near Hampton Harbor

News flash July 5, 1950: Mrs. George T. Rice of Martha’s Vineyard was fishing alone, with surf casting gear and foul hooked a 6-foot sturgeon at Wasque Point, Martha’s Vineyard. After an epic fight that lasted hours, she finally hauled it onto the beach. She said that while fighting it she saw a school of over 30 of the huge fish. She was heralded in the local paper at the time for her amazing catch. I always say women make the best fishermen! This according to Bigelow and Schroeder's “Fishes of the Gulf of Maine.” (1953)

Anadromous, catadromous, what do those words mean? Catadromous identifies fish that live in freshwater but swim downstream to the ocean to spawn. Anadromous fish live in the ocean but swim into the rivers to spawn. Most anadromous fish natal home, they return to the river or estuary of their birth to spawn. Unfortunately, the populations of many of these fish have dwindled since dams and hydroelectric plants have blocked the rivers and kept the fish from making it far enough upstream to spawn. This began in Colonial times when the streams and rivers were commonly dammed and used to power mills and later for electricity. At present, many of the old dams throughout New England are slowly being removed to try to bring back these fish populations.

The most well-known anadromous species are salmon. In the Gulf of Maine, we still have a small population of wild salmon who swim upstream to spawn. We also have a larger population of blueback herring that do the same, but to me, the most amazing anadromous fish are the Atlantic sturgeon. Because they natal home, many subpopulations of Atlantic sturgeon are endangered.

These huge fish are prehistoric and look every inch the part. They have a long snout, no teeth, or scales. Their body is covered with large bony plates that resemble and feel like hard armor.

Growing to 10 feet or more and weighing in from 250 to 600 pounds, the largest Atlantic sturgeon recorded was 14 feet long! Although in 1842 an 18-foot specimen was spotted.

With no teeth, sturgeon aren’t any good at chomping down prey so they are bottom feeders. Their four barbels (whiskers) on the underside of their snout are their sense of touch while they root around in the mud gulping down worms, small crustaceans, sand eels and bivalves (clams and mussels) along with prodigious quantities of mud.

Although they are usually casual swimmers, they have been known to jump out of the water and dart quickly away from danger.

These fish were a staple in the European diet in the 1600s and were fished heavily in the Gulf of Maine, pickled, and sent to feed the masses in Europe for years. The upper classes ate caviar, sturgeon eggs.

Although listed as “ESA Threatened” in the Gulf of Maine, of late, sightings have been more frequent. A moratorium on fishing for this species occurred in 1997 and is set to continue until 2038. Sturgeon migrate into the harbors and brackish waters to spawn in July and August, then back out to sea by the end of September.

In the late 1970s, my husband was gillnetting for groundfish just offshore in federal waters when they pulled up their net to find a huge 10-foot Atlantic sturgeon. It didn’t struggle until they had it out of the net. They feared that it was dead, but it suddenly moved, just a little once they had it stretched out on the sorting table. At that point, it wanted back in the water immediately and made it an epic struggle for both Captain Fred Littlefield and the crew (my husband David) to wrestle this behemoth back into the water safely. They watched it slowly, casually swim away as if being hauled onto a fishing boat was no big deal. The crew laughed and went back to work setting their nets.

The next day, while hauling, they once again hauled in what appeared to be the same sturgeon with the same results. After a solid week of catching and releasing what they thought was the same fish they had named him Fred, after the captain, and painted his name on his back as a tag. They continued to catch and release him for two weeks. Each time gently placing him back in the water and waving farewell. The last time they saw Fred was the last day they fished in that area. They did from time to time hear from other commercial fishermen who recognized Fred by his name. He had become a legend. What possessed him to continually swim into the nets is still a mystery.

Last summer, a recreational fisherman saw what appeared to be a prehistoric fish jumping in front of his boat right inside the bridge in Hampton Harbor. Around the same time, my husband encountered the same fish several days in a row jumping through the bow wake of his boat as he came through the bridge. No, I don’t think that it was Fred, but one never knows, sturgeon have been known to live to 60 years. Fred’s offspring perhaps?

So, keep your eyes open if you happen to be in or around the harbor in July and August. You might catch a glimpse of one prehistoric looking fish!

Ellen Goethel is a marine biologist and the owner of Explore the Ocean World at 367 Ocean Blvd. at Hampton Beach.