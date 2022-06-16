Hampton remembers 8-year-old 'Super Evan' Austin: ‘Once you knew him, you loved him’

HAMPTON — Evan Austin was “the coolest kid,” said his teacher Samantha Lyford. She said he had the nicest handwriting of any second-grader, the best manners and “gave the best hugs.”

“Just a good boy,” said Lyford. She said his classmates have shared tears and memories with her since returning to school this week after learning last Friday they had lost Evan to a rare cancer.

“Super Evan,” as he was known throughout town, died Friday, June 10 at 8 years old from the rare brain cancer diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. He was diagnosed when he was 5 with DIPG, which has no known cure. He had undergone two rounds of radiation and a trial with the cancer drug ONC201 over the last three years.

“Our favorite little guy passed away early this morning. We were holding him close and it was very peaceful,” his mother Jess Austin wrote in a message shared on Facebook by the organization MaxLove Project. “I hope he is doing his favorite thing right now and playing baseball in the sky.”

'A smart, wonderful, beautiful, little boy'

Love for Evan extended well beyond the Centre School walls.

“Just a smart, wonderful, beautiful, little boy,” said Shane Pine, whose restaurant, Community Oven, held several fundraising events for Evan. “It’s a loss for the community.”

Winnacunnet High School's Class of 2022 graduates walked onto the football field for graduation last Friday wearing a sticker on their gowns of a "Super Evan" cartoon that has been shared throughout social media among Hampton residents. That image became many people’s profile picture on Facebook with an angel’s halo and wings newly added.

Wednesday, as sculptors in the Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic prepared for their competition this weekend, a sculpture was carved in tribute to Super Evan. The nickname stemmed from his love of Superman, according to Centre School Principal Tim Lannon.

"The school has suffered a tremendous loss," said Lannon. Over the weekend, students and families left notes, balloons, flowers and gifts for Evan at the town clock located in front of Centre School.

Lyford said it did not take long for community members to rally around Evan, a then-kindergartener who loved baseball, Star Wars and Legos. He also loved rocking a mohawk, she said, and enjoyed classic movies like “Back to the Future” and “E.T.” He always showed kindness to other kids, she said, even when he was sick. She said his bond with his older sister Avery was one “you couldn’t believe.”

“You wonder how did this start — Evan started it. Once you knew him, you loved him,” Lyford said. “You couldn’t help but rally.”

Alyssa Pine, daughter of Shane, who helps run her family’s restaurant group, said Evan was already a regular with his family at the Community Oven when they learned of his diagnosis. She said when Evan became sick, a family friend of the Austins connected with the Pines about possibly raising money.

Soon, they held the first of several fundraisers at the Community Oven for Evan, as did others around the community. Many raised money for The Cure Starts Now, a charity dedicated to combatting pediatric brain cancer. His family led a fundraiser for that charity and other groups in which 3,000 lights were lit around town for “Light Up the Night,” held three years in a row.

Making every moment count

The Austin family put a focus on spending good times with their son while he was with them, and locals contributed to those memories. A friend of Lyford helped get Evan on the field at Fenway Park to serve as an honorary batboy for the Boston Red Sox last year, taking pictures with mascots Wally and Tessie and appearing on the jumbotron.

Experience Hampton President Dean Merrill said Evan was a clear choice for the Christmas Parade’s grand marshal last December, at the time calling him a “brave young man” who has “captured the heart of the town.”

Merrill recalls seeing the number of people who turned out to support Evan at the parade.

“You could just feel the energy driving down Route 1, with all the people on the sides of the road with the Super Evan shirts,” Merrill said. “It was a really moving time.”

School community mourns one of their own

SAU 90 Superintendent Lois Costa said the Hampton School District is determined to provide students and families the support they need in facing Evan’s loss. She sent out a letter to families Friday letting them know their mental health team was available for support. She said not only was Evan well known in his own school but also in Marston where his sister attends.

“We plan to be there now through the healing and the tears,” Costa said.

Lyford said her class has remembered Evan by treating him like he never left. They held their end of the year look-back at their artwork from the start of the year. They did not skip Evan, looking together at Evan’s self-portrait from last fall.

They also talked about their reactions to what happened — how they have cried and felt anger. She said some do not believe it’s real. Generally, though, they all talk about him like he is still with them, she said, sometimes wondering what he might be doing right now.

“My biggest goal was always to keep him very alive in our classroom,” Lyford said. “I just love how he’s still so much here.”