Kennebunk, ME

The Community Gourmet: Feeding the hungry, one meal kit at a time

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine — Many pantries and other organizations often receive donated boxes filled with food to go toward helping those who are experiencing hunger.

Traci Anello and Debbie Hall, of The Community Gourmet, take that concept of the care package a step further. They add recipes to the food they donate, and they include some of the needed kitchen supplies, such as measuring cups, spoons and spatulas, as well. They call these packages “meal kits.”

Based in Kennebunk, The Community Gourmet is a local grassroots effort to help people who are experiencing food insecurity to prepare healthy meals with easily acquired ingredients. The contents of the kits can be used alone for meals or can be blended with foods that are available at local pantries and farmers’ markets. Anello and Hall are pursuing 501c3 status for their organization.

On Tuesday, June 14, Anello and Hall were at the Kennebunk Town Hall bright and early to donate their latest kits to the local “Stuff the Bus” campaign that greeted voters as they headed to the polls to cast their ballots in the state primary and annual town meeting. Their donation that morning brought their total of donated kits to 145 since they formed the organization back in January. According to Anello, that total is expected to jump by ten this Friday, when she and Hall deliver even more kits, this time to York County Shelter Programs in Alfred.

The Community Gourmet sells cookies to raise funds to purchase the food and accessories they include in their kits. For Mother’s Day, for example, they baked raspberry linzer cookies and sold them by the dozen through their Facebook page for a suggested donation of $15 per dozen.

“The response was overwhelming, and allowed us to create many, many kits that have been distributed throughout southern Maine and New Hampshire,” Anello said in a recent news release.

The Community Gourmet is doing another sale for Father's Day, offering chocolate linzer cookies.

“We are local community members who saw a need and were inspired by meal kits that simplify food preparation but are expensive and beyond the means of many in our community,” Anello said. “We began creating the kits with funds donated by a few interested people who believed in us.”

During the Mother’s Day fundraiser, people did more than just pick up their cookies, according to Anello – they also took the time to ask what The Community Gourmet is all about.

“It was exciting to explain to them where their money was going,” Anello said during an interview earlier this week. “For every person that ordered a dozen cookies, that would make 21 servings of nutritious meals for somebody.”

Meal kits often include such “shelf-stable” staples as pasta, tomato sauce, cheese, and mayonnaise – items people can use on their own or to supplement with produce and proteins acquired elsewhere. The recipes are for pasta with meatballs, pasta primavera, and pasta salad. Culinary greeting cards also are added to the kits.

“We thought it’d be really special that when somebody opens up this kit, there’s something in there for them,” Anello said. “I mean, there’s food in there, which is great, but there’s also something personal for that person, to make them feel good.”

To date, The Community Gourmet has delivered kits to such venues as York County Shelter Programs, the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce’s Little Pantry, and local churches.

Anello and Hall also work to supply people with kits at farmers’ markets, many of which accept benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Community Gourmet focuses on York County but also has ventured beyond to deliver kits elsewhere in Maine and even in New Hampshire, according to Anello. The goal is to take the organization statewide.

“It’s all about people who need the help,” Anello said. “We just want to be there for them ... Food insecurity is everywhere, so we need to be everywhere.”

