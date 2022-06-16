ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

Search for stolen ring in Barrow, Gwinnett counties

By WSB TV
 3 days ago
Sheriff's Office retirement ring stolen

The search is on for a stolen Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office retirement ring.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook the ring disappeared during remodeling work on a home in Barrow County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the ring vanished in the last month.

The ring features a badge and reads ‘Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Retirement.’

If you have any information on the location of the ring or the person who took it, call Investigator Couch at 770-307-3080 at extension 3987, 678-979-5756 or email bryan.couch@barrowsheriff.com.

MRS BoOnE
3d ago

so messed up that we have a article about a stolen ring in Barrow County... my car was stolen last week in Barrow co.... not one notice to the public. "the info is in our data base"... my car seats, my money, my Identity!!!! an not one cop will look for our cars... ask for help from the sheriff office for car seats... A week an half later. I get a phone call " sorry no one called you, we don't have any" I need my car more than he needs a ring!!!

