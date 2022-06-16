Auburn dance revue set for June 18

Last summer, Berryhill baseball manager Dan Cronkright hung his hat on pitching and defense and waited for his offense to round into shape, and that formula carried Post 165 all the way back to the American Legion Baseball World Series. Cronkright is hoping that same approach produces the same results this summer. "We have a mix of returners and new guys. We did lose some pretty important pieces from last year, but we did add some nice pieces," noted Cronkright, whose team opened the season Thursday with a pair of wins over top-tier travel teams from downstate at the Grand Rapids Showcase.

