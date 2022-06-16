ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MI

Auburn dance revue set for June 18

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dancers ages three to 18 will perform a variety of acts including ballet, tap, jazz and ethnic selections. Auburn Glen Highland group will also...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Berryhill 2022 baseball schedule

(All home games to be played at Northwood University) June 16-18 - at Grand Rapids Showcase June 21 - vs. Capital City Kings (doubleheader), 2 p.m. June 24-26 - at Stevensville Showcase June 28 - vs. Midland Coyotes (single game), 6 p.m. July 1-3 - hosting Gabby Mills July Fourth Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Senior Focus: Elkton’s Marty Baker is a guy who gets things done

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Marty Baker is a guy who gets things done. He’s a quiet person, but the people who know him well know he is someone on whom they can depend. He refers to himself as "the backup guy." Baker...
ELKTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
Midland Daily News

Berryhill leaning on pitching, defense again this summer

Last summer, Berryhill baseball manager Dan Cronkright hung his hat on pitching and defense and waited for his offense to round into shape, and that formula carried Post 165 all the way back to the American Legion Baseball World Series. Cronkright is hoping that same approach produces the same results this summer. "We have a mix of returners and new guys. We did lose some pretty important pieces from last year, but we did add some nice pieces," noted Cronkright, whose team opened the season Thursday with a pair of wins over top-tier travel teams from downstate at the Grand Rapids Showcase.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Whisler marks 100th birthday

Harry Whisler (Photo provided/Jim Jones) Former Midlander Harry Whisler is celebrating his 100th birthday. Harry was born in Minnesota on June 15, 1922 and was raised and lived in Midland. He was married to Dorothy Grice on June 19, 1942, a marriage that lasted 66 years until her death in 2008.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Smith
Midland Daily News

Dow's Matuszewski runner-up for Miss Tennis award

Recently graduated Dow High senior Savannah Matuszewski was looking forward to the challenge of becoming the Chargers' No. 1 singles player this spring, and she certainly rose to the challenge. Matuszewski won a regional championship last month, helped Dow's girls' tennis team finish fourth out of 27 teams at the Division 1 state final, and was a finalist for the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association's "Miss Tennis" award.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Revue#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#Nascar Cup#Performing#Frankenmuth#Oehrlein Dancers
Midland Daily News

Dozens of NU athletes earn academic accolades

A total of 84 Northwood University student-athletes have earned GLIAC academic honors, the school announced recently. Twenty-nine Timberwolves earned All-Academic honors, while an additional 55 were named All-Academic Excellence. To earn All-Academic honors, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0-3.49, and, to earn All-Academic Excellence honors, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy