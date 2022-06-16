Severe thunderstorms bring ping-pong ball-sized hail around the Pittsburgh region

Severe thunderstorms and ping pong sized hail fall around the surrounding Pittsburgh area An advancing cold front will bring thunderstorms to our area Thursday afternoon and evening. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — An advancing cold front will bring thunderstorms to our area Thursday afternoon and evening.

UPDATE 6:57 p.m.

Viewers around the region are sending in their photos from the storms.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for our region is now only in effect in Greene County.

UPDATE 6:39 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene County has been cancelled.

However, the National Weather Service said small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.

Check out the sky in Sanford right now from one of our viewers!

UPDATE 6:23 p.m.

Damage reports are filtering in from throughout the region.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for southern Greene County until 7 p.m.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

Damage reports are coming in from around our region as storms continue to sweep through.

Social media reports hail of half dollar size at 04:15 p.m. in Venango County. Fire departments are also reporting wind damage with multiple trees down throughout Clintonville in Venango.

Trees snapped or uprooted are being reported in Clarion County.

UPDATE 6:06 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties has expired.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Washington and Greene counties until 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington County has expired.

The National Weather Service said “the storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.”

UPDATE 5:26 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties until 6 p.m.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Washington County until 5:45 p.m.

UPDATE 5:01 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports that at 4:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near New Bethlehem, or near Rimersburg, moving southeast at 45 mph.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.

Ping pong size hail has been falling in Mercer County. Below is viewer video from Clark.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Armstrong, Butler, Venango and Clarion counties until 5:15 p.m. Large hail and high winds are possible.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports that a severe thunderstorm was located near Oil City at 4:23 p.m., moving east at 45 mph.

Update 4:07 p.m.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for parts of Butler, Mercer, Venango and Clarion counties until 4:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh is reporting ping pong size hail in Mercer County. Check out the video here.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for our entire area until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Our Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologists will continue to update the timeline during the day:

Noon - 3 p.m.

Isolated storms will likely pop up.

Any storm that pops could turn severe.

3-8 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms -- severe storms likely

(numerous strong storms likely between 5-7 p.m, including in Allegheny County).

TIMELINE BY COUNTY

3-4 p.m.

Near Interstate 80 in Lawrence, Butler, Beaver, Clarion and Venango counties

(A few strong storms could pop up at the same time in Allegheny, Westmoreland and Indiana).

4-6 p.m.

Beaver, Allegheny, Washington, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana.

6 p.m. -8 p.m.

Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Indiana.

IMPACTS

Primary threats

Damaging Winds

Downpours

Large Hail

Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out

WHAT COULD CHANGE:

Timing and severity

