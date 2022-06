The Milwaukee Brewers designated OF Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday. Cain, a 2-time All-Star, has struggled mightily so far in 2022. He was slashing just .179/.231/.234 with .465 OPS and 1 home run. Brewers insider Adam McCalvy reported that the decision was mutual between Cain and the Brewers organization. The announcement was made on the […] The post Brewers make major decision on former All-Star Lorenzo Cain appeared first on ClutchPoints.

