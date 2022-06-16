Recognition overdue: Plaque honors those who fought for new York High School auditorium

YORK, Maine — A new plaque is on the wall inside the York Community Auditorium commemorating those who led the way in getting the facility built in 2017.

A ribbon was cut in front of the new plaque for a small ceremony May 26 inside the auditorium’s lobby.

Principal Karl Francis gathered with members of the Building Committee and School Committee that pushed for the $10.4 million auditorium and got it passed in 2015. There are 31 names recognized on the plaque, including each member of the two committees, as well as superintendents Debra Dunn and Mark McQuillan who led the school district from 2014 to 2017.

Holly Sargent, vice-chair of the Building Committee that pushed the project, said seeing the auditorium serve the school in the last five years has been satisfying. It was finally built in 2017, replacing an auditorium long considered outdated and undersized.

“The plaque is an honor,” Sargent said.

Sargent said the previous auditorium was considered insufficient even when the current high school was built in 1977. The stage was never big enough to put on a full band performance and stage production, and there was no way to pack the entire student body in there, she said.

Before the 2015 article finally passed, the project struggled at the polls. A $5.8 million auditorium proposal was defeated in 2006, and Sargent said the school district came back to voters with a smaller proposal to build a new music space.

“There was sort of not an appetite at that point to be able to take that step,” Sargent said.

When proponents of a new auditorium pitched the project again almost 10 years later, Sargent said the team did a better job of community outreach and promotion. She believes a major difference-maker in 2015 was its presentation as a community facility, not just for the school.

“I think that there just hadn’t been sort of enough conversation with the community about what value it added,” Sargent said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, indoor gatherings were put on pause.

However, Francis said the facility’s multipurpose room still was useful to the school as it allowed students to come and study in a more open space, limiting the impact of the pandemic on learning.

Since then, Francis said the students have come to appreciate the facility not only for the auditorium but for features like its recording studio and concession stands. Voters also approved new funding at the town referendum May 21 to connect the studio and auditorium to Channel 3.

“All of the kids are taking advantage of it and really enjoying it,” Francis said. “It’s a good investment.”

Now that the impact of COVID-19 has lessened on the community since the pandemic started two years ago, Sargent said she looks forward to seeing residents take advantage of the space with functions and performances ranging from theatre to music and dance.

“We haven’t really been able to launch fully because of COVID,” Sargent said of community events at the auditorium. “It’s sort of a new chapter, which is exciting.”