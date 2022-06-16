ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Replacements named for retiring Cumberland County Schools associate superintendents

By Steve DeVane, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Replacements for five associate superintendents in Cumberland County Schools who announced their retirements Tuesday were approved by the Board of Education about two hours later.

The school board approved recommendations from Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. after meeting in a closed session for more than an hour. The board also approved a new executive director of federal programs and other leadership positions.

Early in its meeting, the board honored retiring associate superintendents Mary Black, Joe Desormeaux, Clyde Locklear, Betty Musselwhite and Ron Phipps.

After the closed session, Connelly recommended and the board unanimously approved Kevin Coleman as associate superintendent of auxiliary services; Jane Fields as associate superintendent of school support; Melody Chalmers McClain as associate superintendent of student support services; and Jay Toland as associate superintendent of business operations, according to a statement released by school officials.

The board also approved Kimberly Nash as executive director of data and accountability and Maria Pierce-Ford as executive director of federal programs, the statement said. Nash will take on a role similar to that previously filled by Phipps, while Pierce-Ford replaces Alana Hix, who is retiring.

Coleman, who started in Cumberland County Schools in 1997, was a teacher and an assistant principal. He was serving as the school district’s executive director of technology. He will make $141,900.

Fields started her career in the school district as a teacher in 1996. Most recently, she served as assistant superintendent of K-12 curriculum and instruction and as assistant superintendent of secondary education. Her salary will be $144,900.

Chalmers McClain joined the school district in 2004. Since 2018, she has served as assistant superintendent of transformation and strategic initiatives. She will make $141,900.

Toland most recently served in the area as assistant city manager and chief financial officer for the city of Fayetteville. He previously worked for the Hoke County Board of Education as an assistant finance officer and the Scotland County Board of Education as the chief financial officer. His salary will be $180,400.

Nash came to the school district in 1994 as a high school math teacher and also served as an assistant principal before becoming secondary curriculum and instruction services instructional programs coordinator. She will make $114,735.

Pierce-Ford also came to the district in 1994. She was a biology teacher, an assistant principal and a principal before becoming federal programs Title I coordinator. Her salary will be $115,215.

The change in the data and accountability title from associate superintendent to executive director shrinks the size of Connelly’s cabinet from nine to eight. The cabinet will now be made up of six associate superintendents, the chief academic officer and the school board’s lawyer.

Local news editor Steve DeVane can be reached at sdevane@fayobserver.com.

