Help wanted: Summer jobs are available. Why aren't young people taking them?

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 3 days ago
While away from school, a teenager or college student might take up a summer job for pocket money, or to help pay for higher education.

And yet, well past opening dates for seasonal restaurants and amid the annual call for summer help to handle the influx of warm-weather customers, many of these jobs are still open.

The Associated Press proclaims a “Red-hot summer job market” for young people, as 33% of teenagers are expected to be employed through the summer, which is the highest since summer 2007, according to Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets.

While teen employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels nationally, employers, including those in Eastern Connecticut, are still seeking workers, reflecting wider job trends.

Dane Wilde, owner of Hank’s Dairy Bar in Plainfield, said he hasn’t gotten many applications for waiters, making ice cream, or helping in the kitchen.

“Before the pandemic, we never had a problem,” he said. “We were able to fully staff the kitchen.”

At The Main Moose in Columbia, Linda Harrington, co-owner said it’s hard to find employees, though she’s retained some from when the restaurant first opened four years ago. Harrington said that people don’t want to work anymore. Some of the workers she has aren’t reliable, but she has to keep them due to scarcity.

“The employees we do have call out all the time,” Harrington said. “There’s no consequences; no one cares.”

Lauryn Hart, co-owner of Ra-Ra’s Ice Cream Shop in Killingly, said the shop has only hired two employees so far, who both worked for the prior owners. Hart said Ra-Ra's might hire more later in the season, but it's fine with who they have so far.

Hart has heard about other ice cream stands across the country being short-staffed through Facebook groups, but said “we’ve been really lucky and haven’t experienced that yet.”

Hiring in the spring was tough, said Sandra DiRoma, owner of Big Dawggs and More hot dog stand in Griswold, but once the schools let out, the business has been well staffed.

“We have most of our staff return year over year, so we’re pretty lucky in that regard,” DiRoma said.

DiRoma said her staff has returned due to the family atmosphere, and growth opportunities.

“Folks start in prep positions, and for those interested, I pay to have them ServSafe certified, and then they’re able to start cooking and managing the truck in my absence,” DiRoma said.

Beyond just food stands, Angela Adams, the executive director of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce, said local employers, from the Norwich Senior Center to the Norwich Fitness Center, are looking for young workers via the Summer Youth Employment Program from the Eastern Workforce Investment Board and Eastconn. Adams said the program is funded to hire 150 students in Norwich alone.

“This helps out a little bit, and (the employers) can kind of vet the older kids that have graduated school, and maybe get them full time and year round,” Adams said. “It keeps these students here in Connecticut.”

DiRoma’s husband’s businesses, DiRoma Home and Garden Center and DiRoma Landscaping, have also had issues hiring landscapers.

“It’s been a really tough season in that business to hold down help as well,” DiRoma said. “I think there’s difficulty in getting people committed to work.”

Wilde said a lot of factors play into the situation. This includes wages, as a seasonal business is only able to pay employees so much, meaning people may find better paying opportunities.

“I believe a well-trained cook deserves a fair wage, but we’re also a seasonal business,” Wilde said. “My bills carry all the way through the winter.”

DiRoma said part of the hiring issue was the extra pandemic-related unemployment benefits from the government, which ended last year.

“Coming out of that, I was surprised there were still issues,” she said. “I don’t know if people got complacent without having a place to go to work every day.”

Adams said the number of businesses looking for fewer available workers can make a tougher hiring climate.

“There are so many other businesses looking for year-round (employees) as well,” Adams said.

Despite some of these spots being short-staffed, the owners say it’s not impacting their operational capabilities yet.

“I can’t do it by myself, for sure, but it hasn’t affected it yet,” Wilde said. “ I don’t think it’ll come to that.”

DiRoma said she hasn’t had to reduce hours or days of operation for Big Dawggs, so she’s looking forward to a great season.

Harrington said she’d close her restaurant before the service quality drops off. Though, other costs are also challenging, including food, especially seafood, and frying oil. Harrington said she used to pay $22 for three gallons of oil, where it now costs her up to $70.

Who still works a summer job?

Wilde said there are plenty of experiences teens and younger adults can get from working at a roadside eatery, from counting money to cooking and cleaning. He also acknowledges that some people can handle the fast-paced environment, and others can’t.

“It’s not for everybody, and I tell people that when I hire them,” Wilde said. “I tell them ‘We’re going to give it two weeks and reevaluate.’”

Adams said there is still an inherent appeal to seasonal work for younger workers.

“It’s not long term and they have to go back to whatever they have to do in the fall, which is usually students,” she said.

compassionategal
3d ago

kids expect mommy and daddy to pay they should have a free ride

