Senior profile: How Poland high school salutatorian, three-sport captain found balance

The Class of 2022 will say farewell to a high school career that included nearly two years under the cloud of a global pandemic. While COVID-19 may have marred some of their high school experience, this class has grit and they have made it to the finish line. As members of the graduating class prepare to move on to the next chapter in their lives, the Observer-Dispatch sat down with several seniors across the Mohawk Valley. They offered advice for their fellow students, shared their college and career goals and more. Congratulations to the Class of 2022

For most high school students, earning the title of class salutatorian would be their crowning achievement.

But for Nathan Draper, a graduating senior from Poland Junior-Senior High School, he has accomplished so much it’s hard to single out one achievement over the rest.

During his four years at Poland High, Draper has been a team captain for his school’s soccer, baseball and basketball teams. He helped the soccer team win a sectionals championship his freshman year and the baseball team win one his junior year.

These two sides of his high school career carry equal importance.

“Being named as salutatorian is recognition of the culmination of four years of work," Draper said. "The bonds that I have made with the people I have played with, are like no other.”

Draper also is a member of the school’s student council, Varsity Club, school band and the National Honor Society.

He is a NYS Boys’ State Graduate and student representative to the Poland Central School District’s Board of Education. He held the title of class president from his freshman year through his senior year, interned for the Herkimer County Legislature and the Poland School Credit Union, and won first place in his school’s science fair.

“Balancing my activities was one of the most difficult parts,” said Draper. “I have learned it is much more efficient to focus on one task and do it to your full potential before moving on. The stress of multiple activities can become overwhelming, but as you accomplish tasks, it seems manageable.”

Sports:New York State Finals competitors, qualifiers are this week's Mohawk Valley top performers

'He's a special kid'

Draper’s drive to join many clubs and teams began before he reached high school. Seeing the student council set up pep rallies while he was in middle school is what inspired him to be a part of it once he was old enough.

“Once I started, I was able to find more and more time in my schedule to participate,” he said.

Whenever a leadership opportunity presented itself, Draper took it in stride.

“He was one of the hardest workers in the gym and led both by example and verbally,” said Jonathan Hodge, Draper’s basketball coach. “It was early in those (preseason) sessions that I knew he’d be one of the leaders of our team.”

Hodge gave innumerable examples of Draper's value to the team; on the court he was a versatile player, capable at both guard and center, while off the court he gave his teammates rides, cleaned up the benches after games, and treated all of his teammates with equal respect. Hodge said he displayed both integrity and grit.

Hodge recalled a time when the Poland basketball team lost their first game in a multi-day tournament. Draper stayed at the court after that game to watch the team that just beat them play their next game, so that he could scout them in preparation for Poland’s second game against them the next day.

“He's a special kid,” said Hodge. “One our school and athletic programs will miss moving forward.”

After graduation, Draper plans to study mechanical engineering at Mohawk Valley Community College for two years, then pursue a bachelor's degree at, “a bigger school, such as Clarkson, RIT, RPI or Binghamton,” said Draper.

His coach is confident he'll continue to find success along the way.

“Nate’s grit, ability to be perseverant and overcome challenges will bode well for him in life,” said Hodge. “Any failures or hardships that may arise will be met head on by Mr. Nathan Draper.”

Brandon Whiting covers Herkimer County community and neighborhood trends for the Times Telegram. Email him at BWhiting@gannett.com.