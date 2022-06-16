ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, NY

Senior profile: How Poland high school salutatorian, three-sport captain found balance

By Brandon Whiting, Times Telegram
Times Telegram
Times Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsrVS_0gCV4iWL00

The Class of 2022 will say farewell to a high school career that included nearly two years under the cloud of a global pandemic. While COVID-19 may have marred some of their high school experience, this class has grit and they have made it to the finish line. As members of the graduating class prepare to move on to the next chapter in their lives, the Observer-Dispatch sat down with several seniors across the Mohawk Valley. They offered advice for their fellow students, shared their college and career goals and more. Congratulations to the Class of 2022

For most high school students, earning the title of class salutatorian would be their crowning achievement.

But for Nathan Draper, a graduating senior from Poland Junior-Senior High School, he has accomplished so much it’s hard to single out one achievement over the rest.

During his four years at Poland High, Draper has been a team captain for his school’s soccer, baseball and basketball teams. He helped the soccer team win a sectionals championship his freshman year and the baseball team win one his junior year.

These two sides of his high school career carry equal importance.

“Being named as salutatorian is recognition of the culmination of four years of work," Draper said. "The bonds that I have made with the people I have played with, are like no other.”

Draper also is a member of the school’s student council, Varsity Club, school band and the National Honor Society.

He is a NYS Boys’ State Graduate and student representative to the Poland Central School District’s Board of Education. He held the title of class president from his freshman year through his senior year, interned for the Herkimer County Legislature and the Poland School Credit Union, and won first place in his school’s science fair.

“Balancing my activities was one of the most difficult parts,” said Draper. “I have learned it is much more efficient to focus on one task and do it to your full potential before moving on. The stress of multiple activities can become overwhelming, but as you accomplish tasks, it seems manageable.”

Sports:New York State Finals competitors, qualifiers are this week's Mohawk Valley top performers

'He's a special kid'

Draper’s drive to join many clubs and teams began before he reached high school. Seeing the student council set up pep rallies while he was in middle school is what inspired him to be a part of it once he was old enough.

“Once I started, I was able to find more and more time in my schedule to participate,” he said.

Whenever a leadership opportunity presented itself, Draper took it in stride.

“He was one of the hardest workers in the gym and led both by example and verbally,” said Jonathan Hodge, Draper’s basketball coach. “It was early in those (preseason) sessions that I knew he’d be one of the leaders of our team.”

Hodge gave innumerable examples of Draper's value to the team; on the court he was a versatile player, capable at both guard and center, while off the court he gave his teammates rides, cleaned up the benches after games, and treated all of his teammates with equal respect. Hodge said he displayed both integrity and grit.

Hodge recalled a time when the Poland basketball team lost their first game in a multi-day tournament. Draper stayed at the court after that game to watch the team that just beat them play their next game, so that he could scout them in preparation for Poland’s second game against them the next day.

“He's a special kid,” said Hodge. “One our school and athletic programs will miss moving forward.”

After graduation, Draper plans to study mechanical engineering at Mohawk Valley Community College for two years, then pursue a bachelor's degree at, “a bigger school, such as Clarkson, RIT, RPI or Binghamton,” said Draper.

His coach is confident he'll continue to find success along the way.

“Nate’s grit, ability to be perseverant and overcome challenges will bode well for him in life,” said Hodge. “Any failures or hardships that may arise will be met head on by Mr. Nathan Draper.”

Brandon Whiting covers Herkimer County community and neighborhood trends for the Times Telegram. Email him at BWhiting@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Local high school graduation schedule

(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!. While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many...
SKANEATELES, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro woman on president’s list

WHITESBORO — Kaitlynn Conte, of Whitesboro, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, according to a university announcement. Conte is an accounting/accelerated master’s of business administration major.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Students dance away at Tradewinds annual prom

UTICA — More than 75 school-age students at Upstate Cerebral Palsy’s Tradewinds Education Center dressed in their finest attire to celebrate with the program’s annual prom last week on the Armory campus in Utica. Like students at high schools across the region, Tradewinds students 18 years of...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Herkimer County, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Sports
City
Poland, NY
Herkimer County, NY
Education
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: Camden’s Moran Post holds Utica scoreless for District V Legion baseball win; Ilion beats Smith Post in high-scoring affair

Moran Post scored three early runs and beat visiting Utica Post Wednesday in District V American Legion baseball. Statistics for Moran were not submitted. Utica starting pitcher Juan Baez took the loss. He allowed three runs, two of them earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He surrendered four hits and walked seven batters while striking out four.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 17

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Bill Keim, June 16, on the 140-yard No. 5 hole at Meadowbrook using a 3-iron. The Course Superintendent’s shot was witnessed by Jim Kusche, Chuck Hausman & Bennie Duckett. Forrest Seguin, June 15, on...
GOLF
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arts festival in Cazenovia spotlights issue of reparations

To start Juneteenth weekend, an artist from Syracuse is presenting the Queendom Arts Festival for the first time at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park in Cazenovia. Dr. Juhanna Rogers is turning 105 acres at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park into a weekend of art, music and entertainment. The festival will include readings from her play Queendom, which is about a fictional African American town in Georgia that takes place in 1883.
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

Governor Hochul awards Central New York teachers

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the recipients of the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award for 2022. The award honors prekindergarten through grade 12 teachers for their skillsets as an educator and their commitment to student success. 54 teachers from across New York State were rewarded,...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#Central School#Salutatorian#Highschoolsports#The Observer Dispatch#Varsity Club
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida school board holds school resource officer hearing

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Oneida education officials joined local law enforcement in a recent informational meeting for parents and teachers regarding the use of school resource officers, and school patrol officers. During the meeting parents and other concerned residents asked questions about the cost associated with hiring these officers, and...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Six firefighters promoted in Utica City Hall ceremony

UTICA — Several Utica firefighters were promoted to ranking positions at a ceremony at Utica City Hall Thursday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. The six promotions were based on the officers taking a civil service test for the positions. City officials said the promotions were also based...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Romesentinel.com

Compassion key for retiring New Hartford police chief

NEW HARTFORD — After nearly 40 years in law enforcement, New Hartford Police Chief Michael S. Inserra is grateful that he’s held on to his compassion. He’s glad the job never made him cold. The relatively small department, serving the village and town of New Hartford, has...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

WKTV General Sales Manager ties the knot

WKTV -- Congratulations to WKTV General Sales Manager Brittany Beane. She and fiancee Mike Lallier were married at MKJ Farms in Deansboro on Friday afternoon in front of family and friends. Brittany has been a part of the WKTV for four years and now we welcome Mike to the family...
DEANSBORO, NY
Big Frog 104

MV Crime Stoppers: Utica Woman Wanted By Police

A Utica woman is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Police say 48-year-old Monica Hill of Utica is wanted on charges related to a domestic violence incident. Hill is wanted on a Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (class D felony), according...
UTICA, NY
Times Telegram

Times Telegram

134
Followers
181
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from The Time Telegram.

 http://timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy