West Palm Beach, FL

Pence missed chance to be heroic in West Palm weeks before Jan. 6 rally | Frank Cerabino

By Frank Cerabino, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 6 days ago

In some circles, former Vice President Mike Pence has been heralded as a man of character, a moral beacon amid the anything-goes scramble inside the Trump White House to ignore the results of a valid election.

But as more of the details of the failed attempt to stop the orderly transition of presidential power become known, it’s evident that Pence was a robust enabler of the Big Lie and a prime contributor to his own vilification among his former supporters.

Pence was less of a hero and more of an arsonist who accidentally lit himself on fire during the commission of the deed.

Pence introduced as a man who was “unbelievably loyal to this president”

That’s because Pence’s golden opportunity to be a real hero wasn’t on Jan. 6 of last year in the U.S. Capitol. It was weeks earlier, on Dec. 22, at the West Palm Beach Convention Center.

By reasonable standards, the results of the Nov. 3 election should have been settled then. Then-President Donald Trump’s legal challenges had failed in five dozen lawsuits across all the contested states. The U.S. Supreme Court, which included three Trump appointees, refused to consider Trump-endorsed lawsuits to overturn the election results.

Two recounts in Georgia failed to alter the results of the election. Another recount in Wisconsin ended with Trump falling behind by 74 more votes.

Pence knew the election was over on the day he was the final speaker at the sixth annual Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. It was three days after Trump announced the Jan. 6 protest in a tweet, urging his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., saying it "will be wild."

The organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk, introduced Pence as “a man who loves his country” and a vice president who was “unbelievably loyal to this president.”

The concepts of love of country and fealty to Trump were on a collision course. And one would have to give.

We now know, through the hearings being held by the House committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol, that Pence had previously asked what were described as “Team Normal” White House lawyers to assess the myriad of election-fraud claims coming from Trump and another team of conspiracy-prone lawyers led by Rudy Giuliani.

Pence told election fraud allegations were overblown

Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon testified to the committee that in November 2020, Pence asked him whether there was anything substantive to the vote fraud allegations.

“He asked me if we were finding anything. And I said that I didn’t believe we were finding it or I was not personally finding anything sufficient to alter the results of the election,” Cannon said. “And he thanked me.”

Pence’s own legal team was in the midst of compiling its own report, which would conclude that “most allegations of substantive voter fraud – defined to mean the casting of illegal ballots in violation of prevailing election laws – are either relatively small in number, or cannot be verified.”

And yet, here’s what Pence told that audience of young Republicans on that December day, two weeks before the assault on the Capitol:

“We’re going to keep fighting until every illegal vote is thrown out,” Pence said. “We’re going to save America, and we’re never going to stop fighting to make America great again. You watch.

“I came to say here today to the men and women of Turning Point: Stay in the fight. Stay in the fight for election integrity,” Pence continued.

His audience chanted back, “Four more years! Four more years!"

If “love of country” was truly Pence’s North Star, that would have been a perfect opportunity to tell the truth: That there were no “illegal votes to throw out.”

That there were not going to be four more years for the Trump presidency. That there was just acceptance of defeat.

But that kind of love of country was missing.

Instead, Pence poured more gasoline on what turned out to be a consequential fire.

Pence helped plant a bad seed that grew

Because this wasn’t just any group. Kirk, Turning Point’s founder, was one of the organizers of the so-called “March to Save America” on Jan. 6.

Through affiliated groups called Trump Students and Turning Point Action, Kirk was organizing busloads of people to descend on Washington for the march to the U.S. Capitol during the time the election results were being certified by Congress.

Before the Jan. 6 rally turned into an attempted coup, Kirk bragged about his role in it.

“The team at @TrumpStudents & Turning Point Action are honored to help make this happen, sending 80+ buses full of patriots to DC to fight for this president,” Kirk tweeted, and later deleted.

We also now know that Kirk’s group, Turning Point Action, paid Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, $60,000 for a less-than-3-minute speech at the rally on Jan. 6, and that the money originated from Publix heiress, Julie Fancelli, the daughter of the supermarket chain’s founder .

Pence had a chance to tell Kirk to knock it off. That there were no credible grounds to contest the election. And that nothing good would come of a "wild" event designed to stop the lawful procedural counting of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6`.

But he let it all play out – maybe praying for some miraculous outcome that would spare him the task of doing his duty. Maybe hoping beyond hope to somehow preserve his political prospects with the same people who would end up chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

So, Pence is no man of character. It’s not honorable when you do the right thing only when it’s the last resort.

Frank Cerabino is a columnist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at fcerabino@gannett.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Pence missed chance to be heroic in West Palm weeks before Jan. 6 rally | Frank Cerabino

