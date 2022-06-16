ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Health inspections: Four restaurants in West Palm, Wellington and Boca briefly closed

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
Four Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down in the past two weeks after failing a state restaurant inspection.

Boca Raton

Villa Rosano, 9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, was ordered closed after an inspection June 10.

It had one high-priority, two intermediate and two basic violations.

The high-priority violation was the presence of insects.

The eatery corrected all the violations and reopened the next day.

The owner said he's been in business for 40 years and believes the insects came in with a shipment from a vendor.

West Palm Beach

King's Super Buffet, 4270 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection May 31.

It had six high-priority, four intermediate and 12 basic violations.

The high-priority violations included the presence of insects.

The eatery corrected all the violations and reopened the next day.

Singing Bamboo West, 2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection May 31.

It had six high-priority, four intermediate and 13 basic violations.

The high-priority violations included improper storage of raw animal foods.

The eatery made the necessary corrections and reopened the next day.

Wellington

Kabuki Restaurant, 2465 State Road 7, Wellington, was ordered closed after an inspection June 7.

It had eight high-priority, five intermediate and four basic violations.

The high-priority violations included the presence of small, flying insects.

The eatery corrected all the violations and reopened the next day.

Perfect inspections

For the week of May 30 to June 12, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and eateries:

Four Corners Café, 4759 S. Congress Ave., Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection data is obtained from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. For more details on restaurant inspections, visit The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection app by clicking here.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

