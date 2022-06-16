ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

This owner hoped to open a Taco Bell in Passaic but will open a Wendy's instead. Here's why

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

PASSAIC — Nirav Mehta had hoped to open his ninth Taco Bell franchise on Main Avenue next week, but when a competitor beat him to it, he went in a different direction.

Mehta's company, Yum and Chill Restaurant Group, instead will open a Wendy's fast-food restaurant at 439 Main Ave., between Gregory and Paulison avenues, near Route 21.

The competitor's Taco Bell opened Monday on the former Sevilla restaurant site at 505 Main Ave.

This will be the first Wendy's franchise for Yum, headquartered in Warren County.

"We still have a few inspections today and tomorrow," Mehta said. Supply chain issues loomed, and hiring employees wasn't easy, but Wendy's franchiser provided support, and with the help of his personnel recruiter he was able to hire and train 50 employees.

"It was a bit of a challenge," Mehta said. "Other franchises were very gracious to let us train our workers. A combination of Uber and Lyft got them there."

Yum and Chill is growing expeditiously, he said, adding that it will open its second Wendy's in Jersey City, to be followed by new restaurants in Rockaway, Clinton and Bloomfield.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said he visited the new Taco Bell on Monday with his family.

"The kids in town will really like going there," Lora said.

Still, he said, the city's thriving Mexican and Latino adult population will likely go to one of the many taquerias in the city.

Then again, many of those places don't do breakfast, he said.

Taco Bell "may do a thriving business with their breakfast burritos," Lora said.

The city's Planning Board also expected to hear another fast-food application Wednesday from McDonald's on Main Avenue, which is planning to upgrade its takeout drive-thru window.

The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

