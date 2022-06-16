Ex-Eagles member Don Felder to play Rock, Ribs & Ridges Fest at Sussex County Fairgrounds

Don Felder invited plenty of guests to keep him company on “American Rock 'n' Roll.”

The ex-Eagles guitarist’s latest album, released in 2019, features appearances from Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, ex-Rush axeman Alex Lifeson, Bon Jovi alum Richie Sambora and guitar wizard Joe Satriani. The disc is a stark contrast to Felder’s previous releases, on which he handled all guitars.

“On the first two solo records, I lacked the fun and excitement of playing with other people,” said Felder, who performs Saturday, June 25, at the Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival in Sussex County. “This time I decided I’m just going to have a party in the studio with a bunch of my friends and it was just a blast. Some people did appear remotely, and others flew up to my studio in San Francisco or live nearby. Slash lives right down the street. He said, ‘What do you want me to do?’ I said, ‘You’re Slash. You just be you.’ ”

The Guns N’ Roses six-stringer laid down a searing solo on the record’s opening title track. Additional highlights from Felder’s pals on “American Rock 'n' Roll” include Sambora lighting up the fretboard on “Limelight,” Lifeson’s passionate leads on “Charmed,” and Satriani’s blinding runs on “Rock You.”

Felder’s own passionate guitar work is evident on “Hearts on Fire,” buoyed by a celebratory riff and big chorus. His renowned acoustic playing takes the spotlight with romantic flare on “Little Latin Lover.”

The song “American Rock 'n' Roll” spans the decades, with Felder namechecking everyone from Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam.

“I actually went to Woodstock,” Felder said. “I saw Janice and Jimi and all these incredible people, and it made an amazing impression on me. I also like modern rock 'n' roll. I picked a few people I admired and gave them a wink and a nod.”

The album cover features Felder’s classic, white double-neck guitar, best-known for its use on the Eagles’ rock classic “Hotel California.”

"I’m somewhat identified with that particular guitar and its earned its place in history,” he said. “There’s a correlation between the instrument and the music.”

Felder is especially proud that the guitar was part of the “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll” exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan in 2019.

“There were all the influential guitars in the history of rock 'n' roll on display," he said. "Clapton, Hendrix and just all these iconic musicians’ instrument. On the opening day of the exhibit, I was one of the performers and there in the very front row right at my feet is Jimmy Page, sitting there and staring at me. I thought, ‘Oh Lord, don’t let me make a mistake.’ It was the first time I met him, and I told him how nervous I was and he laughed.”

The story continues below the gallery of a previous performance.

Felder’s solo albums have been few and far between. His debut, “Airborne,” came out in 1983. His sophomore effort, “Road to Forever,” was released in 2012. Extensive touring and hectic schedules took precedence over studio work, he said.

“It’s really hard to go on the road for two or three weeks, come home, go right into the studio and then go back on the road,” he said. “Then you have to catch all these other artists when you’re in town. It becomes a complex coordination process.

“But I’m constantly writing,” Felder said. “I’ve got seven songs finished right now, and I’d like to write another three or four, and the plan is to put out a new record next summer.”

Go: Don Felder, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival, Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Reserved seats are $95 (includes single-day admission) to $265 (includes weekend pass). Lawn seats are $55 (includes single day admission to $155 (includes weekend pass). In addition to Felder, the festival features Dave Mason, Molly Hatchet, Jim Messina and other acts. More information is at 973-882-8240 or rockribsandridges.com .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ex-Eagles member Don Felder to play Rock, Ribs & Ridges Fest at Sussex County Fairgrounds