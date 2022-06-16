Guardians rookie Steven Kwan, after a May hibernation, is heating up in June

Steven Kwan burst onto the major league scene in a historic way . He was getting on base at record-breaking rates. His name is in the record books for his non-existent swing-and-miss rates to begin his career. For a few weeks, he was statistically one of the most difficult outs in baseball.

And then Kwan was hit with the harsh reality that very few hitters escape their rookie seasons without a downturn. Pitchers tend to adjust to hitters and find new ways to attack them that work a higher percentage of the time. Eventually, bumps in the road are inevitable. The league adjusts to players. Hitters lose their timing.

That's where Kwan spent the month of May. In 61 plate appearances in April, he hit a scorching .354 with a .459 on-base percentage. Then he came plummeting down to Earth in May, when in 85 plate appearances he hit .173 with a .524 OPS.

Kwan said last week that there was a time when his confidence took a hit as his historic pace cooled. But several players in the Guardians clubhouse lent a hand in keeping the rookie on track.

He was, for a time, locked into the No. 2 spot in the lineup while aiming to be as annoying of a hitter — meaning a difficult out who sees a lot of pitches — ahead of Jose Ramirez.

He was moved down to the No. 9 spot as he scuffled but recently has been a key part to the Guardians' recent stretch, which has improved their record to 31-27, just 2.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central race.

“Yeah, there has been a lot of support with the team, [Austin Hedges], [Anthony] Gose, Cal [Quantrill], Shane [Bieber], they’ve all been really supportive during this time. There was kind of lull of confidence that came with it, and they were just telling me, ‘Keep your head up. Keep going and keep hammering it. Stay true to your plan and just keep going.'”

The Guardians have the youngest roster in baseball. That's certainly true in the outfield, where Kwan and fellow rookie Oscar Gonzalez are both receiving regular at-bats. As with any young player, having to handle frustration is a known facet of the game. But Kwan's even-keeled demeanor never had the team concerned.

"You really worry about how guys are going to handle frustration because for them to get here, they’ve done pretty well, and it’s few and far between the guys who get here and it’s seamless. We had to send [Ramirez] back," said manager Terry Francona recently, noting how the club's current superstar even had a rocky beginning. "And so Kwan is impressive because the league has made some adjustments and he kinda lost his timing a little bit too, but you never see him panicking. He’s never throwing his equipment or … he just plays the game."

Francona is often careful not to compare past and former players. But the ability to remain steady is something he saw in former MVP second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was a key component to Francona's 2007 World Series team in Boston. He sees something similar in Kwan.

"Pedroia was a lot like that and I’m not putting them in the same boat, that’s not fair," Francona said. "But I look at Steven and he understands at a really early part of his career what the score of the game is and how meaningful it is, so that’s good. He works hard and he doesn’t panic and I think we all feel like he’ll figure it out."

Kwan has done just that. In 10 games in June, Kwan has returned to his torrid April pace, hitting .394 with a .432 on-base percentage. A 10-game sample is far too small to derive any major takeaways from it, but it is the first sign in a few weeks of Kwan adjusting to the league's adjustments and rediscovering his timing, which Francona noted was likely contributing to an issue of line drives becoming pop ups.

Kwan's trends are evident with his monthly wRC+, an offensive statistic that aims to evaluate a hitter's value to a lineup, with 100 being league average. His wRC+ in April was 177, which ranked 16th in baseball among hitters with at least 40 plate appearances. It fell to 56 in May, which put him among the least productive 50 hitters in the league. And in June, it's back up to 150, meaning he's been 50 percent better than the average hitter. His season has featured extreme swings in either direction. Lately, that has been trending upward, giving the bottom of the lineup a boost.

On Wednesday night in Colorado, it was his defense that came through. Kwan entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Oscar Mercado. He took over in left field, which led to the biggest moment of Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Rockies. With two on, Jose Iglesias lined a ball to left field that Kwan tracked down and caught with a dive, the ball being corralled at the very edge of his glove.

"I though he had zero chance of catching that," Francona told reporters in Colorado. "I'm thinking, 'OK, he's gonna leave his feet and the guy on first is gonna score.' And he willed himself to catch that ball. The was a great play."

The Guardians have been rolling lately. And Kwan's emergence from a May hibernation has been one of the key factors.

