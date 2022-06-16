ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie School Board hires principals for Northside Middle School, North View Elementary

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie schools will have someone new in the principal's office for the new school year.

The Muncie Community School Board on Tuesday hired Ben Williams as principal of Northside Middle School, and Aiesha Allen as principal of North View Elementary.

Williams comes to Muncie after five years as principal of Mount Vernon Middle School in Fortville, Indiana, following four years as the school’s assistant principal, according to a release from MCS. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's in educational administration from Ball State University, and is a graduate of the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute.

Allen, a longtime MCS employee, was a West View Elementary teacher for 15 years before being promoted to the Master Teacher position at North View last year, according to the release. She has a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from the University of Ohio and a master's in educational administration from Ball State.

More: Prosecutor Hoffman concerned over level of security at Muncie elementary schools

The board hired several other people to leadership roles in local schools on Tuesday, as well.

  • Kayla Arguello as hired as assistant principal at Muncie Central High School. A Muncie native, Arguello has spent the past three years as assistant principal at Decatur Middle School near Indianapolis and has 10 years of education experience overall. She holds a bachelor's in Spanish education from Indiana University and a master's in school administration from Indiana Wesleyan.
  • Randy McCracken was hired as assistant principal at Southside Middle School. McCracken joined MCS as temporary interim principal at Grissom Elementary during Brittany Charles’ pregnancy leave and then moved to Southside to assist the new principal there.

McCracken fills the vacancy left by Tameka Wilson, who moved into a new position at the end of last school year. She now serves as assistant principal to both Grissom Elementary and East Washington Academy, according to the release.

  • Kelsey Pavelka was hired as teacher and director of English Learners for the entire district. Before leaving MCS for a year, she taught in the Spanish Dual Language Immersion Program at West View Elementary . Her focus now will be to grow and strengthen the English Learners program, which has already grown significantly with the Afghan refugees who joined the district last year.

For subscribers: Afghan refugees begin attending Muncie Community Schools

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie School Board hires principals for Northside Middle School, North View Elementary

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
city-countyobserver.com

Graduation Of The 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy

(Indianapolis, IN)-This evening, June 16, 2022, the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter followed by a commencement address from Jerome Ezell, a retired Indiana State Police Major. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Muncie, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana All-Stars take down Kentucky

Hamilton County’s two boys basketball Indiana All-Stars, Carmel’s Peter Suder (left) and Westfield’s Braden Smith, took a moment for a picture after the second of the two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games Saturday, June 11 at the Southport High School fieldhouse. Suder played well in both games, scoring 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Indiana’s 104-77 victory over Kentucky Friday, June 10 at Owensboro, then adding nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s 50-35 win at Southport. Smith was unable to play both games due to an injury, but was still there cheering Indiana on. Smith will be heading to Purdue University, while Suder has committed to Bellarmine University.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Partial closure of 96th Street to begin this week in Carmel

96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic from June 21 through July 19 for improvements associated with The Edge apartment construction projects. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway. For a portion of this closure period, local...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Southside High School#Indiana University#Muncie School Board#Northside Middle School#Mcs#Ball State University#The University Of Ohio#Decatur Middle School#Spanish
99.5 WKDQ

Sign at Indiana Campground Features Hilariously Specific Bathroom Instructions

Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Details Announced for ‘Set the Night to Music’ Fireworks Display and More

Muncie, IN—The City of Muncie will celebrate America’s Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks performances by Pyrotechnico, headquartered in New Castle, PA. The first show will be displayed at Prairie Creek Reservoir on Saturday, July 2nd, at 10pm. You may listen to the. music accompanying the reservoir fireworks...
MUNCIE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Gillman Home Center to break ground on their new home center

Gillman Home Center will be breaking ground on their new Shelbyville location with a formal ceremony on June 23, at 1pm. Based in Batesville, Gillman Home Center is excited to begin construction on their 16th location right here in Shelbyville. With the current supply chain lead times and construction timelines, they are hopeful for a Winter 2022 / 2023 soft opening of the new store.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan’s Boxley Cabin open for visitors

The Sheridan Historical Society has begun opening offering Saturday open hours for the George Boxley Cabin up on the hill in Veterans Park. Society docents will be available to offer a tour of the cabin and its environs to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.
SHERIDAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WISH-TV

Severe thunderstorm warnings, watch issued for portions of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in the southern part of Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday morning. A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until noon for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Dubois, Floyd, Gibson, Greene, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen, Perry, Pike, Posey, Scott, Spencer, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, and Washington Counties.
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Ellie Gosser wins Shelby County Royal event at fairgrounds

All Ellie Gosser focused on were her perceived mistakes. The six judges saw something else. Gosser, a rising junior at Southwestern High School, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Royal champion Wednesday night at the Shelby County Fair. “It was a surprise,” she said with a big smile. “I tally...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Remains discovered in rural Hendricks County property identified as Indianapolis man missing since 1988

INDIANAPOLIS — The mystery of human remains found inside a large metal tank on a rural Hendricks County property has been solved. A property owner just outside Brownsburg was working to clear the property just across the Marion- Hendricks County line in July 2013 when a scrapper opened the metal container to dispose of it. When the scrapper cut a hole in the well pump tank to remove debris, he noticed bones and a sock.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Home prices in Indiana: Here are the fastest-growing cities

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Indiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 611 cities and towns in IN. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $154,128 over the last 12 months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy