The price of Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 2020 and dropped below $18,000 before recovering Sunday morning to around $19,500. Bitcoin has lost more than 70 percent of its value since it peaked in Nov. 2021 at nearly $69,000, the Financial Times reported. These losses are tied to a larger downward trend in the stock market, driven by inflation and the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

STOCKS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO