Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Commercial Metals CMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
• Jabil JBL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.
• 111 YI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• ProFrac Holding PFHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $421.76 million.
• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Adobe ADBE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.
