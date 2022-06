GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Neighborhood pools in Great Falls are opening for the summer on Monday, June 20. The Jaycee Pool and Water Tower Pool will be open from 1:00 pm to 5:45 pm and the fees for the entire complex, which includes the pool, slides and spray parks, will be $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for youth (3-17), one child 2 & under is free with a paying adult, additional children 2 & under are $1.50.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO