ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Tractors and more on display during 22nd annual Crawford Farm Machinery Show

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIDyb_0gCV285y00

Roger Haas ' 1952 Farmall Super C is not just an antique tractor.

It's the tractor his father bought brand-new in Galion, and used on the family farm just south of where Colonel Crawford schools now stand.

"I've restored it, and I wrecked it for him once," Haas said Monday. "He had it fixed."

That tractor is one of many that will be on display this weekend during the 22nd annual Crawford Farm Machinery Show at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

"Our main project is to promote agriculture and all that good stuff, and how people lived years ago," said Julia Scheffler, who handles advertising for the event. "Just how agriculture has evolved, and yet we want people to remember the past, also."

Haas, a trustee of the Crawford Antique Farm Machinery Association, which sponsors the event, also will have a 1951 John Deere B at the show.

"The featured tractor this year is the White Corp., and that consists of the old Minneapolis-Moline, Oliver and Cockshutt tractors — all bought out by the White Corp.," Haas said.

The show starts Thursday, with opening ceremonies scheduled for noon. A few thousand people are expected to attend in the course of the three-day weekend, Haas said.

Full schedule of events planned

The highlight Thursday will be the pork chop barbecue at 4:30 p.m. The meal will be prepared by the Jefferson Township Fire Department, with chops from Center Street Meats. Most of the tickets were sold in advance, but some are expected to be available at the door, Haas said.

That's followed by a baked goods auction at 6 p.m.

There will be a kiddie tractor pull every day of the show, and on Saturday inflatable toys will be available, Haas said.

A craft show, flea market, garage sale and swap meet will be open all three days. Other daily features include a running shingle mill and the model train building. Food vendors, kettle corn and the association's own homemade ice cream will be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcQ0s_0gCV285y00

Members of the Colonel Crawford FFA have restored an old manure spreader, which will be on display during the event, then raffled off this fall, Haas said.

The antique tractor pull will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Purse bingo a crowd favorite

Another popular event Friday will be purse bingo at 6 p.m. in the Youth Building. Purse bingo has become one of the event's most popular attractions, Scheffler noted.

A week ahead of the event, Roger Haas said almost all of the 400 tickets to the event had been sold.

A new addition this year will be the Big Tractor Games at 9 a.m. Saturday, said Dorothy Haas, the group's treasurer.

Although she wasn't sure which games will be played Saturday, possibilities include an egg-spoon race or a slow tractor race. CAFMA member Andy Williams is organizing the event.

The tractor poker run starts at noon Saturday. It costs $10 to participate.

"We leave the museum here, you get your first card. Then we go out to Lutz's on Crestline Road, it's got the big grain set up, we'll go in there and that's where you get our second card. Then we go on out to Colonel Crawford school and get the third card. Come back to Olentangy Road, cut across to Lower Leesville Road and come up past the cemetery there by the railroad," Haas said. After getting a fourth card there and a fifth back at the museum, whoever finishes with the best poker hand wins the pot.

A parade of antique tractors is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Bucyrus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLdtz_0gCV285y00

The event wraps up with a tractor/truck pull at 7 p.m. Saturday. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

Admission Thursday is by donation, but $3 will be charged at the gate on Friday and Saturday. Children age 10 and younger are admitted free. There's an additional charge for grandstand events.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Tractors and more on display during 22nd annual Crawford Farm Machinery Show

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Ale Fest returns for second year

ASHLAND — Hundreds flocked to downtown Ashland Saturday evening for the second Ashland Ale Fest, where they could browse brews from over 20 breweries, listen to live music, and get grub from local food trucks. Ashland Main Street, who organized the event, started out with 750 tickets sold at...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Land Bank acquires vacant lots at Cinnamon Lake

ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Land Bank voted Friday to acquire two vacant lots in Cinnamon Lake in which buyers have expressed interest. Cinnamon Lake has a large number of vacant lots due to children inheriting land they do not want, plans falling through, and people leaving because of increased water taxes and fees, members of the land bank said during their meeting.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
moderncampground.com

Long Lake Park Campground on the Market for New Owner

Looking for a property to own? Long Lake Park Campground, a Lakeville, Ohio RV campground with beautiful water views, is up for sale. In a LinkedIn post, commercial real estate broker Glenn Esterson said that those interested can submit their offers until June 30. As per a listing on Esterson...
LAKEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galion, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
ocj.com

Benefit in the barn returns for 2022

Organizers for the Benefit in the Barn announced that the affair is returning for its 8th year on Aug. 20 at Glenndale Farms in Delaware County. Owners Glenn and Kelly Harsh will be opening their farm to what has become a signature late-summer occasion bringing consumers and farmers together for food, entertainment, fun and a purpose. The main objectives of the Benefit in the Barn are to spotlight the hunger issues in our community, raise funding to help address the issue while also providing opportunities for dialogue between consumers and farmers.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

ODNR gives update on Indian Lake vegetation removal

LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is continuing to work to control aquatic vegetation growth in Indian Lake, a situation that could impact boating at the state park. The agency is also releasing updates on these efforts to help keep the public informed on how it is progressing.
LAKEVIEW, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Machinery#Tractor#Barbecue#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Auction#Vehicles#Farmall Super C#The White Corp#Cockshutt
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Heat and rain couldn’t stop the 17th Annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament

The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Farm and Dairy

Dump trucks, pickup, tow motor, and misc.

Annual auction of items from the various governmental agencies within Huron County. Held at the Huron County Fairgrounds. This auction ALWAYS grows in size right up to the day of the auction; there will be MANY items selling. Website donsweetingauctioneer.com for pictures and more information. Dump Trucks – Pickups –...
HURON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
huroninsider.com

City of Sandusky to hold meeting on changes to Cleveland Road corridor

SANDUSKY – The City of Sandusky will hold an open house public meeting regarding changes to the Cleveland Road corridor. The proposed project consists of the installation of a roundabout at the Cedar Point Drive intersection; lengthening turn lanes at the Sycamore Line and Remington Avenue intersections; removing traffic signals at the Avondale Street/McKinley Street, Cowdery Street, Milan Road and Butler Street intersections; installation of a new sidewalk from Harbour Parkway to near Remington Avenue. The project also includes sidewalk replacement, storm sewer work, new and upgraded crosswalks, new ADA compliant curb ramps, and pavement markings and striping.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Holmesville community hit by storm 3 days after getting pummeled

HOLMESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three days after a huge storm pummeled several counties in Northeast Ohio another one blew through Thursday afternoon and many of these towns are still without power in these steamy temperatures. Holmesville really felt the brunt of the storm, but one man was particularly unlucky. His...
HOLMESVILLE, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

911
Followers
580
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy